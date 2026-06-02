U.S. 10-year Treasury Bond yields are driven by long-term inflation expectations and the sovereign repayment risk of the United States. With the rate turning up sharply, the U.S. appears on the cusp of a multi-decade inflation and sovereign debt risk [above].

The 10-year U.S. government bond yield serves as the primary reference rate for long-term borrowing costs across the U.S. economy, driving interest rates on 30-year fixed mortgages, corporate bonds, auto loans, and other credit products that tend to move closely in line with it.

Rising 10-year yields drive higher monthly payments for homebuyers, increasing financing expenses for businesses, and generally slowing investment and consumption. When 10-year yields fall, lower borrowing costs tend to spur housing markets, business expansion, economic activity and investments.

The 10-year [above] began a relentlessly rise from 4.12% in November 1962, when Federal Reserve Chairman Martin facilitated President Johnson’s highly inflationary $383 billion for guns (Vietnam War) and butter (Great Society welfare) deficit spending. The U.S. 10-year bond yield peaked at its all-time high of 15.84% in October 1981, when Fed Chairman Volker’s interest rate tough love strangled inflation.

Yields on U.S. 10-year bonds then fell relentlessly over the next 39-years to bottom in August 2020 under President Trump at a historic low yield of 0.55%.

Fed Chairman Powell then facilitated $9.5 billion of deficit spending for President Biden’s butter (welfare) and more butter (more welfare). As the chart above demonstrates, it looks like yields on the 10-year U.S. bond, currently at 4.47%, has broken out of its long term down rate and headed much higher.