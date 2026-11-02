Main-Stream-Media are hawking 2026 election on-line betting numbers to claim that Democrat voter enthusiasm will crush Trump and his MAGA -Republican base on November 4th. But analyzing betting preferences for local gamblers betting on their local candidates paints a different picture.

President Trump as of two days before the November 3rd Mid-Term Election Day, had since January held the same 46 number of enthusiastic in-person election campaign events in his 2024 re-election triumph.

But CNBC is warning Wall Street to “brace for Democrat gains”; The Hill claims Democrats hold a “10 point advantage”; NY Times claims Trump has “lowest Presidential approval rate in 80 years”; and The Gaudian is talking about a “Blue Flood.” But notice below its “forecast,” instead of poll.

The MSM polling predictions were crushed in the 2016 Presidential contest with a polling average that Democrat Hillary Clinton had a 3 point election day advantage and a 95% probability of becoming president. Trump beat the polls by 5 points and liberal reporters were visibly crying on camera.

The MSM improved accuracy polls called the 2024 Presidential race as close, with its national popular vote polling generally showing a Harris lead according to FiveThirtyEight of +1.2% and a +1% by the New York Times. But Trump out-performed by +3.3% and won all 7 Battleground States.

This time the MSM has embedded Kalshi Prediction Markets and other gambling sites as the dominant factor in their new and improved scientific “forecast.” As seen by the latest Kalshi betting below, Democrats have a 93% chance of winning the House and 71% chance of winning the Senate.

But Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson who racked up millions of frequent flying miles “traveling non-stop” to support his caucus holding “The Peoples House,” told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham that the media is again “grossly underestimating Republican enthusiasm around the country.”

Johnson claims that his current forecast currently finds “Republicans enjoy a 16-point edge with respondents who probably will vote and are 22 points ahead with those who just say ‘No’ to voting this time.” He promises to “energize these individuals and steer them into the voting booths.”

But Trump and Johnson real advantage may be that betting crowds don’t represent a cross-section of American voter preferences, but their betting activity has definitely skewed national expectations.

It is highly unlikely that 75-year-old farmers in Iowa and 55-year-old divorcees in new York are as active on prediction markets as 23-year-old data lib-nerds in Silicon Valley. As a result, it would seem intuitive that the odds in these markets don’t reflect the true odds of how people will vote.”

A research paper titled “Diversity, Efficiency, and Incentives in Political Prediction Markets,” by Harry Crane of Rutgers University and Koleman Strumpf of Wake Forest University, just analyzed political betting markets over the last 100 years. Their results did not find a “single group of bettors that represented the voting public.”

Strumpf told the InGame on-line gaming site that “demographic differences were substantial, bordering on comical. On Kalshi in 2024, 86% of election traders were male and more than half were under 30. On PredictIt in 2016, men made up 92% of Presidential traders.

In a deep dive, Crane and Strumpf tracked down census records for the 80 people betting on the 1900 election in New York. “Every one of them was a man, 44% were bankers or brokers, and the typical bettor was older than the average for the city’s male population.”

The most insightful part of the analysis came from records supplied by Kalshi that covered election trading from Oct. 4-Nov. 5, 2024. When Crane and Strumpf weighted traders’ home ZIP codes by trading volume, they found those areas only voted for Donald Trump just 28% of the time.