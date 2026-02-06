President Trump signed the $221 billion Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Appropriations Act law on Feb. 3 after the House voted 217-214 to approve the bill; forcing 21 Democrats to walk the plank to vote yes, in order to offset 21 Republicans voting no.

The law for the first time actually cuts federal administrative spending across the 5 agencies by $204 million, continues ban on spending abortion spending, and permanently eliminates all spending for National Public Radio.

Rural primary care health is prioritized for the first time with additional $418 million to expanding rural residency opportunities and bolster rural hospitals at risk of closure. The funding package maintains $1.9 billion for community health centers that provide care in underserved communities; $1.4 billion to strengthen the healthcare workforce in rural; and under-served areas. It also includes $1.2 billion for maternal and child health.

The package includes pharmacy benefit manager reform-related provisions that expand CMS oversight of PBMs in Medicare Part D. The bill for the first time requires the groups to report detailed data on drug pricing, rebates, pharmacy reimbursement and payments retained by PBMs and their affiliates and authorizes audits and enforcement actions, including requiring PBMs to repay money they were not allowed to collect or keep. It also directs CMS to monitor reimbursement and network participation trends for “essential retail pharmacies.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS

• Champions President Trump’s Make America Healthy Again Agenda:

ü Prioritizing primary care funding for rural health, health centers, and the health workforce to end the chronic disease epidemic.

ü Providing dedicated funding to coordinate Secretary Kennedy’s Food is Medicine initiative.

ü Increasing funding for nutrition research at the National Institutes of Health.

ü Increasing funding for mental health and substance use treatment and prevention.

• Invests in President Trump’s Make America Skilled Again Agenda:

ü Supporting apprenticeship programs to build strong American working families.

ü Increasing funding to train workers and educate students in rural America. o Supporting investments in career and technical education, as well as community colleges that provide Americans alternatives to overpriced higher education programs.

ü Increasing funding to strengthen Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) consistent with President Trump’s White House Initiative to Promote Excellence and Innovation at HBCUs.

• Bolsters President Trump’s America First National Security Agenda:

ü Providing $48.7 billion to ensure America remains the pioneer in biomedical research, a necessary counter to China’s growing threat in basic science research.

ü Strengthening American biosecurity to defend against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats to the homeland.

ü Investing in cybersecurity training to defend the homeland against foreign actors.

• Safeguards taxpayer funds & enhances core government functions:

ü Providing significant program integrity resources to protect the Social Security system and root out waste, fraud, and abuse in federal health care programs.

ü Prioritizing increased funding for the Social Security Administration to enhance frontline customer service provided directly to America’s seniors.

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR

• Provides $13.7 billion discretionary spending to DOL.

ü Reduces spending on the federal bureaucracy by $62 million across the department, building on the significant savings achieved by the Trump Administration. ü Reduces funding for DOL enforcement agencies by $13 million, including reductions to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. ü Supports the implementation of Executive Order 14278, “Preparing Americans for High Paying Skilled Trade Jobs of the Future” by providing $285 million to support the Trump Administration’s goal of surpassing one million new active apprentices. ü Provides $55 million for job training throughout rural America. ü Provides $15 million to grow the American cybersecurity workforce.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

• Provides $116.6 billion in discretionary spending for HHS.

ü Reduces spending on the federal bureaucracy by over $100 million across the department, building on the significant savings achieved by the Trump Administration.

ü Provides $418 million for rural health, including increased funding for America’s rural hospitals, specifically targeting facilities at risk of imminent closure and increasing rural residency opportunities.

ü Maintains $1.9 billion to support community health centers that provide affordable, accessible, and high-quality health care in underserved communities.

ü Provides $1.4 billion to strengthen the health workforce and connect skilled health care providers to rural communities and other underserved areas.

ü Provides $1.2 billion to support maternal and child health, including children with special health care needs.

ü Eliminates the CDC’s Social Determinants of Health that promoted social engineering while distracting grant recipients from combating infectious and chronic diseases.

ü Provides $49 billion for the National Institutes of Health to ensure America maintains its edge in basic biomedical research for cures to cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, rare diseases, and chronic diseases impacting Americans.

ü Increases funding for the mental health and substance use block grants, including other behavioral health programs such as the State Opioid Response Grants, Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, suicide prevention grants, first responder training grants, and medication-assisted treatment services for substance use disorders.

ü Provides $2 million for eating disorder identification, treatment, and recovery. o Provides a $20 million increase for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

ü Provides $8.8 billion for Child Care and Development Block Grants, which provide vouchers for working families to access childcare.

ü Provides $12.4 billion for Head Start to support school readiness of children from low income families.

ü Provides $810.4 million for programs under the Community Services Block Grant Act.

ü Provides $3.2 billion for the research, development, and procurement of medical countermeasures to combat chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats to the American people, an increase of $73 million.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

• Provides $79 billion discretionary spending $79 billion to DOE.

ü Reduces spending on the federal bureaucracy by $24 million across the department, building on the significant savings achieved by the Trump Administration.

ü Increases funding by $20 million for special education, by $5 million for Impact Aid, and by $5 million for rural education. o Provides $500 million for charter schools.

ü Maintains funding for the Pell Grant’s discretionary maximum award level to support low-income students pursuing their educational goals after high school.

ü Increases funding to $38 million for the Special Olympics.