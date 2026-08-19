The U.S. Treasury was panicking as 30-year U.S. Treasury Bond hit its highest yields in 19 years at 5.31%. Spiking U.S. interest rates is causing a currency crisis that has stated in Asia, and is going global. [above]

When Joe Biden was inaugurated as president on January 20, 2021, the U.S. 30-year Bonds interest rate was 1.85%. The Biden administration ran record budget deficits of -$6.7 trillion over the next four years. The spending tsunami [below] caused the yields on the 30-year U.S. Treasury Bonds to more than double to 4.36%, its fastest percentage jump in history.

Interest rates began to go down modestly [above] when it looked like President Trump and his D.O.G.E. might be able to slow down deficit spending. But with the courts blocking Trump slashing fraud and cutting spending, rising U.S. interest rates threaten a global contagion crisis.

Few Americans understand how the U.S. dollar operates as the global reserve currency. On the positive side, Americans can borrow and lend at favorable interest rates. But on the negative side, the U.S. Treasury must be willing to be the lender of last resort to bail-out foreign currencies.

The U.S. Treasury has provided $9.3 trillion of dollars that slosh around outside the United States to support the dollar as the global reserve currency. In a perfect trading system, foreign countries hold short-term dollars in cash or short-term (up to one year maturity) U.S. Treasury Bills.

But foreign nations have an incentive to predatorily depress the exchange rate of their currencies to make their exports even more ultra-competitive. This type of action precipitated the last 4 major global currency crises:

1. 1992–1993 European Exchange Rate Mechanism precipitated by George Soros massively shorting the UK pound until the Bank of England was rescued by the United States.

2. 1994–1995 Mexican Peso Crisis that resulted in a sharp devaluation of the Mexican peso that triggered regional contagion across Latin America, until the U.S. Treasury and the IMF organized a bailout.

3. 1997 Asian Financial Crisis that started with the Thai baht and rapidly engulfed all of the Asian developing economies.

4. 1998 post-Soviet Union Russian Ruble Crisis caused a massive devaluation and domestic debt default that contributed to the collapse of the Long Term Credit hedge fund and emerging market depressions.

Traditionally it had been fast-growing “Tigers Economies” that engaged in currency manipulation. But after the last major crisis 28 years ago, Japan converted $1.3 trillion and China converted $650 billion of their export driven dollars into long-term 30-year U.S. Treasury Bonds. [below]

Trump in his first term opposed this game because it drove up U.S. dollar exchange rates, making U.S. exports more expensive and destroying U.S. jobs. But the Biden administration loved foreign nations buying up long-term U.S. Treasury Bonds because it depressed the U.S. government’s cost of borrowing, allowing maximum U.S. domestic deficit spending.

Trump in his second term, dramatically raised tariffs and banned an array of Chinese tech products to force an end to the predatory practices. Despite lawsuits killing most tariffs, foreign companies have begun moving factories to the U.S. and hiring tens of thousands of American workers.

The Trump Trade War by mid-2026 had caused economic recessions in Japan and China. Both of Asia’s largest economies had to sell U.S. Treasuries to strengthen their own currencies and prevent a crisis. But selling U.S. Treasury Bonds caused U.S. interest rates to spike higher.

The Mountain Top Times estimated that both the Japanese yen and the Chinese yuan are approaching a 25% under-valuation to the dollar. On the verge of a full currency crisis by mid-July, Japan sold $26.4 billion and China sold $25.9 billion of U.S. Treasury Bonds between July 30th and 31st.

The U.S. Treasury as the buyer of last resort, then stepped in to buy $10 billion of the Asian forced bond sales. The move was hailed with fanfare after the Asian currencies rallied by 5%, and markets seemed to stabilize.

But movement in dollar exchange rates are like small tremors along California’s San Andreas Fault. The tectonic plate movements usually cause minor short-term tremors. But each movement builds up until the plates slip and huge swaths of nations can suffer deflationary crashes.

The crisis returned this morning with U.S. Treasury Bonds hitting new multi-decade high yields of 5.31%. Rumors are swirling that Japanese and Chinese banks are dumping U.S. Treasury Bonds to remain solvent as domestic depositors started to yank their savings over fears of defaults.

The U.S. Treasury can print massive amounts of currency to buy back U.S. Treasury Bonds to prevent Asian selling from driving up U.S. yields. But money-printing could spark U.S. inflation, causing a global contagion as nations rush to liquidate trillions of dollars of U.S. Treasury Bonds