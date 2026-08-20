Just as the America’s debt is set to hit $40 trillion next week, the U.S. Treasury had to step in last night and buy up to $30 billion of U.S. Treasury Bonds to prevent a global currency collapse.

The United States for two centuries maintained a conservative debt-to-GDP ratio that spiked up during wars and other major crisis, and was paid down during peace and economic expansions. But over the last 50 years with the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency, Congress and presidents have abandoned fiscal restraint by constantly engaging in military conflicts, economic bailouts, socialist hand-outs, and other risky crisis spending.

Constant issuance of U.S. Treasury Bonds was required has finance U.S deficit spending in 46 of the last 50 years. As a result, the United States has suffered a compound inflation cost 490%. That means a $100 product purchased in 1976, now costs about $580 in 2026.

As the Mountain Top Times reported yesterday, the spectacular $7 trillion of deficit spending by the Biden administration from January 20, 2021 to January 20, 2020, until Trump re-entered office, was primarily financed by foreign national banks in a scheme that drove up the value of the U.S. dollar exchange rate and made their exports more cheaper.

The sheer size and constant debt issuance has reached the point where the U.S. Treasury will issue over $1 trillion in new debt just to pay for the compounding growth of interest costs. The debt increased by $2.9 trillion, or 7.8% over the last 12 months, and is now growing by $6 billion per day.

But yesterday the U.S. Bond market crashed when Japan and China as the largest two foreign owners of U.S. treasury debt, stated panic dumping of U.S. Treasury Bonds to bail-out their own economies and banks.

The U.S. Treasury stepped in to announce that for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2022, they would stabilize the markets by engaging in Quantitative Easing (QE) to print $30 billion dollars in cash to buy U.S. Treasury Bonds from foreign banks.

The Treasury has made no comment about how much debt they bought, or who were the crisis sellers. So the good news is the Bond market stopped falling, the bad news as Nobel Prize winning Economist Milton Friedman warned: “inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.”

The Bond market has temporarily stopped crashing. But the price of gold spiked higher today by about $175 per ounce, or about 4%, as the U.S. Treasury printing QE cash risks an even worse domestic inflation crisis.