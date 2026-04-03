The biggest Epic Fury technology disruptor has been the un-retirement of the “Warthog” that flies low, slow and really cheap. The old school Hogs have recently been so effective in combat that there number has tripled to about 35 now patrolling the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. Air Force tried to scrap Warthogs for decades, but it remained beloved by U.S. ground pounding troops since it was originally introduced in the 1970s at the height of the Cold War (1947–1991).

The A-10’s was designed to face-off against 11,800 Soviet 1st Army tanks flooding through the Fulda Gap into Central Germany. But with the Cold War never turning hot, the 703 A-10s produced between 1972-84 were re-purposed to dominate Panama, Libya, Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Despite costing just $19,736 per flying hour to operate in direct combat, the Air Force retired 50 of the last 212 A-10s last year in an effort to maximize sales of stealthy F-35A Lightnings that are priced at $100 million, cost $67,000 an hour to operate, and are notorious for high down-times.

The Warthog was nicknamed the ‘Flying Tank,” because it encases the pilot in 1,200 lbs. of high-strength Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy plates, hot-rolled for exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance. The pilot “Bathtub” is bolted together with 1,100 titanium fasteners and lined with a multi-layer nylon shield designed to contain anti-aircraft flak fragment hits.

The A-10 also has self-sealing fuel tanks, engines mounted high to make them less vulnerable to IR (infrared) heat-seeking missiles; pilot 360 degree visibility, and a unique landing gear design that allows aircraft to land safely even if the landing gear mechanism is disabled. A-10s also 600-gallon external fuel tanks for an extra 45 to 60 minutes of hunting.

During Operation Desert Storm in 1991, the density of Iraqi surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) and anti-aircraft artillery (AAA) resulted in the 165 deployed A-10s suffering 20 direct missile hits and 70 anti-aircraft hits. As a testament to its survivability, only 6 A-10s failed to return to their bases.

The A-10’s effectiveness in support of special forces and Marine infantry has been legendary due to its seven-barrel hydraulically driven GAU-8/A Avenger 30 mm rotary gatling cannon that shoots 3,900 rounds per minute of armor-piercing incendiary and high-explosive incendiary rounds.

The Hog’s two launch pods now carry 8,000 lbs. of 2.75-inch Hydra 70 rockets that have been upgraded with Advanced Precision Kill Weapon (APKW) guidance kits that use laser targeting and Radio Frequency (RF) proximity sensors to detect when the rocket is within target range to releasing a lethal cloud of high-velocity fragmentation.

The A-10s deployed to the Gulf are also using artificial intelligence algorithms that in roughly 8 seconds suggest the best weapon/platform pairing (e.g., GAU-8 cannon vs. APKWS rocket). That automation compares to 16 minutes for manual adjustments by a human operator.

Prior to the entry of the A-10s, F-35s and other U.S. combat planes were trying to kill Iranian Shaheed drones and speed boats [below] that cost about $20,000, with air-to-air AIM-9 missiles that cost $500-900,000 each.

The A-10s old school Hydra rockets cost around $5,000, and the APKW kits cost between $30,000 to $35,000. That means the A-10 shot costs is 1/20th the cost for an F-35 to try to take out a drone or speed boat.

The BAE supplier announced delivery of 100,000 APKWs guidance kits to the Gulf. With Iran drone factories and storage bunkers obliterated, and Iran having already consumed a high percentage of its 20-40,000 drone inventory; A-10s seem positioned to soon eliminate Iran’s top threat.