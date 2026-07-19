The agentic era has begun with Artificial Intelligence (AI) becoming embedded across all modern enterprises; including writing code, analyzing data, orchestrating workflows, and making decisions at machine speed. With every layer of enterprises becoming faster and more automated, AI enabled attackers have also become faster and more automated too.

The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center received a record 1,008,597 cyber-enabled crime complaints in 2025. Crypto-currency led the number of complaints, but AI-related caused the largest dollar losses. [below]

AI-enabled year-over-year computer intrusions increased by 89% in 2025, as AI tools elevated threats from less sophisticated actors and amplified threats from the most sophisticated attackers.

The FBI categorizes computer intrusions as: 1) unauthorized access, 2) malicious payloads delivered, and 3) by the threat actors’ motivations.

Malware & Infiltration attacks that involve malicious software designed to access, damage, or control systems include:

· Trojan attacks disguise malicious code as legitimate software to trick users into installing it;

· Rootkits attacks are designed to provide remote, administrative control of a computer while deeply hiding from antivirus programs; and

· Worms attacks are self-replicating programs that can spread across computer networks without human interaction.

Network & Access Manipulation methods intercept or manipulate data traffic to gain a foothold or disrupt a system through:

· Backdoor attacks bypass normal authentication processes to secure future access to a compromised system;

· Man-in-the-Middle attacks intercept communications and data exchanges between two parties without their knowledge; and

· Session Hijacking attacks take control of an active, validated session between a user and a server.

The FBI categorize Threat Actors by the origin and the motives of individuals or groups responsible for an intrusion:

· Advanced Persistent Threats are prolonged, stealthy attacks where hackers establish a long-term presence on a network.

· Insider Threats are intrusions originating from employees, contractors, or vendors who misuse their existing privileges.

· Hacktivists are intruders motivated by political, social, or religious activism that utilizing website defacement or Denial of Service attacks.

Crowd Strike’s 2025 Global Threat Report warned that “speed is now the defining characteristic of intrusion, and it has fundamentally reshaped how adversaries’ evade detection.” They found the average eCrime data “breakout” time fell 65% to 29 minutes, with the fastest breakout taking just 27 seconds. In one intrusion, total data exfiltration began within four minutes of initial access.

Although malware traditionally dominated corporate intrusions, 82% of attack detected in 2025 were malware-free. AI-enabled attackers tended to exploit trust vulnerabilities by operating through valid credentials, trusted identity flows, and approved SaaS (software-as-a-service) integrations.

With AI increasingly embedded into software development pipelines, SaaS platforms and operational workflows; AI systems have themselves become part of the attack surface as attackers exploit legitimate AI tools by injecting malicious prompts that generate unauthorized commands.

Crowd Strike warned that foreign-nexus attacks rose by 266% in 2025, with largest increase coming from China.