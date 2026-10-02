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shermanisland
Oct 11

Could the bursting of the AI biggest bubble in history, cause the greatest crash in history?

I don't know a lot about AI but I've heard that Chinese AI models are very competitive with ours, without the malignant growth of data centers.

Could this be history repeating itself, where America does R&D, but other countries make the money?

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