The Wall Street Journal claims the expectations for the scale of the physical buildout for Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure is running at a higher rate of GDP than any of the prior U.S. building booms for canals, railroads, electrification, interstate highways, and internet fiber.

The Brookings Institute estimates that U.S. companies seeking to achieve agentic AI superintelligence that can independently plan, reason, use tools, and execute multi-step workflows to achieve goals with minimal human supervision, plan to invest $10.3 trillion on data centers, power hookups, networking, and specialized chips between 2025 and 2032.

At that rate, AI annual investment would add an average of 3.63% of GDP, or $1.4 trillion. Given that U.S. private fixed investment that since 1929 has averaged about 15.9% of GDP. AI is expected to drive U.S. private capital spending to percentage record of almost 19.5%, or $7.4 trillion per year.

The leading AI “frontier” leaders are OpenAI, Anthropic and SpaceX, which is primarily focused on generating AI solutions to support of its in-house robotics, space, transportation and telecommunications operating units.

OpenAI became first commercial leader when it launched GPT-3 API that generated $3.5 million sales in 2020, and about $28 million in 2022. ChatGPT launched as a paid service that generated $1.6 billion in 2023 and $3.7 billion in 2024. The company’s 2025 revenue did jump to $13.1 billion, but the company suffered a $38.5 billion net loss. Analysts estimate that OpenAI will generate revenue of $70 billion this year.

Anthropic’s Claude coding tool release generated about $1 billion in 2024 and the New York Times recently reported that company revenue has spiked spectacularly from $4.6 billion in 2025 to $100 billion in 2026. But Anthropic suffered an $8 billion operated loss and a $42 billion net loss.

SpaceX has stellar finances after raising $85.7 billion in a June IPO and another $25 billion two weeks later from a bond sale. OpenAI originally planned to raise $100 billion by going public in late 2025, and Anthropic planned to raise a similar amount by going public in June 2026.

But Anthropic delayed its IPO this year from June to September, and again until mid-November. While OpenAI has delayed their IPO until 2027. As a result, the financial visibility of the largest AI players are now in question.

Anthropic completed a $30 billion pre-IPO private placement at a $380 valuation in February. The valuation was double the $183 billion valuation from a $13 billion private placement in September 2025, because investors expected to make 6X profit from an IPO at a $2 trillion valuation in June.

Anthropic’s IPO disclosure statement leaked yesterday, revealing the company is financially committed to spend $518 billion on compute, cloud, and infrastructure investments over the next three years. That is 12X the $42 billion net loss that shocked Wall Street on Monday.

Number 2 agentic AI player OpenAI got hammered on Tuesday, when its top data center compute provider Oracle declared force majeure, to try to suspend lease payments on its massive New Mexico data center.

Oracle last fall signed a five-year $300 billion lease with OpenAI to be its principal compute capacity partner. The failure of the New Mexico project means OpenAI is at risk of losing a huge amount of future AI revenues.

In a desperate move, Oracle signed a highly-discounted compute deal on Thursday with China’s Tencent, that will pay a 30% upfront cash payment for access to state of the arts NVIDA AI computer chips in Asia.

President Trump tried to protect the U.S. lead in AI by banning sale of American-designed AI chips to China. But China appears to have leveraged Oracle’s financial crisis to back-door access to NVIDIA chips.

Each of the prior U.S. booms have ended in a financial crisis after the hype caused too much infrastructure building and not enough profits to pay debt service. If you may be interested in how the booms end, read Liaquat Ahamed’s new “1873: The Rothschilds, the First Great Depression, and the Making of the Modern World.” He reveals that railroad spending hit a peak near 5% of GDP, yet more than half of the $2.2 billion of railway bonds listed on the New York Stock Exchange, suffered a bust and defaulted.