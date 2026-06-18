Artificial Intelligence stocks are getting hammered following TS Lombard’s global-macro strategist Dario Perkins’ earlier this week stating that the AI stock boom was being powered by “capex recycling” where sellers of AI inputs have been funding the buyers of AI outputs. [above]

Perkins dismisses Wall Street claims that AI technology has already transformed the U.S. economy:

“The technology is not the reason the US avoided recession. Neither is it the reason productivity surged,” he wrote in a note. “There is no real evidence it is putting people out of work. And the whole ‘wealth effects’ thing is mostly vibes.”

The AI-centric Magnificent 7 stock group that includes Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla, gained 320% from 2022-25. Those gains spectacularly outperformed the broader Standard & Poors 500 stock market index that gained only 176% during the same period.

Although 2026 through May looked like another AI outperformance, Mag 7 selling in June through June 17, 2026 caused $2 trillion in losses. As a result, the broader Standard & Poors 500 market index outperformed for the first time with healthy gain of 9.7%; versus Mag 7 gain of 1.15%.

Perkins highlights that rather than a broad AI external adoption through corporate subscriptions and/or consumer-facing AI products, circular capex has accounted for about 85% of AI revenues in each of the last 3 years.

He credits the Mag 7 hyperscalers Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet/Google, and Meta with 2026 combined capital expenditures for data centers, GPUs, networking, power, and cooling at $600–750 billion.

Perkins identifies tokenized AI-related revenues for OpenAI and Anthropic at $13 billion in 2025, and up to $35 billion this year. He does acknowledges NVIDIA’s data-center AI accelerator revenues are very high, but argues those customers are the hyperscalers themselves.

Calculating this mismatch in payback terms, the current AI-related revenues of ~$35 billion would need to grow by 500% or more within five years to justify the ongoing capex trajectory.

Perkins believes that near-term margin pressures, capital-market discipline, and slower external demand will cause hyperscaler capital spending to slow. If that happens, hyperscaler chip, networking, data-center construction, and model training services supply chain spending will “face rapid compression.”