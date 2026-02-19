Representatives from more than 115 countries met over the weekend for the annual Munich Security Conference. Although little of substance emerged over the past 63 annual meetings, Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it official that America has just finalized its divorce from the New World Order.

The first decade of Munich meetings were called “Wehrkunde,” a German word that translates as “what do you think.” The transatlantic conference was international from the beginning, with just a few German military strategists meeting with their American and NATO counterparts to review the overarching framework of the Cold War confrontation with the Soviet Union.

The fundamental Cold War imperative for the conference evaporated in 1990 with the collapse of Marxist Soviet Union ideology and the triumph of capitalism and the West. Munich conference leaders expanded the focus to “Eurasian Security” to stay relevant by inviting Russia and the newly independent Central and Eastern European nations to participate.

But when Bill Clinton was elected president in 1992, he sought to fill the post-Cold War ideological vacuum by expanding global, conference participation to include CEOs, investment bankers, human rights activists, environmentalists, and leaders representing global civil society.

Clinton advocated for a New World Order based on Harvard philosopher John Rawls’ ideological transformation of liberalism from state non-interference in individual lives, to the state ensuring that the “game” is fair.

Rawls rejected the foundational Marxist view that capitalism would inevitably collapse because it was based on worker “exploitation.” Rawls accepted that workers were free and independent peoples that often liked working for money and enjoyed accumulating consumer products.

Rawls claimed to demystify the concept of justice to make it “part and parcel of the history of the human social world.” Rather than “handed down by God,” justice was facilitated by free individuals pursuing mutual advantage.

John Rawls’ theory of “justice as fairness” demanded equal basic liberties, equality of opportunity, and the facilitating maximum benefits to the least advantaged members of society in cases where inequalities occur.

His “Lotto” of Birth theory argued that our talents, efforts, and social status are “arbitrary from a moral point of view.” Since you didn’t “earn” your high IQ or wealthy parents, society has a duty to redistribute the benefits of those unearned advantages. Lotto mirrors the modern Left’s focus on Privilege.

His “Difference Principle” argued that social and economic inequalities are only justified if they benefit the least advantaged members of society. This “bottom-up” approach to economics became the cornerstone of modern Progressive Policy.

Rawls argued it was universally “Self-Evident” that the fundamental flaw of capitalism was “inequality” that resulted in wealth being concentrated in an oligarchy: “[T]he invisible hand guides things in the wrong direction,” permitting “very large inequalities in the ownership of real property, so that the control of the economy and much of political life rests in few hands.”

He argued that eventually those fortunate enough to be among the few holding inherited wealth tend to exercise oligarchical political and economic power, while those who must sell their labor for a wage face humiliation, abusive power, and limited opportunity. Those who cannot find jobs are worse off, even if welfare state payments keep them out of destitution.

John Rawls advocated for state enforcement of “norms” in language and actions to facilitate support for significant redistribution of wealth and capital to the state through steep taxes on inheritance and gifts. He argued for the state to “gradually and continually correct the distribution of wealth,” to prevent oligarchies being perpetuated from one generation to the next.

The Trump administration has referred to John Rawls as the “idea-maker for the Deep State ruling class.” They see the collapse of the Soviet Union as the self-evident triumph of capitalism and Western Civilization.

Trump blames the Clintons for ideologically repackaging Rawls’ liberalism to absorb elements of postmodernism and left-modernism, incorporating critiques of power structures and embracing diversity as core tenets.

That hard Left integration quickly devolved into illiberal practices, such as censorship or ideological conformity, driven by a fundamentalist strain of wokeness and identity-based politics that mirrors religious revivalism.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speech at the Munich Security Conference clearly stated that: “We in America have no interest in being polite and orderly caretakers of the West’s managed decline.” He promised that America would restore West’s dominance and “rebuke and deter the forces of civilizational erasure that today menace both America and Europe alike.”

snarled that Rubio’s speech was a “Christian nationalist sermon mixed with an imperialist conscription advert, he focused on the ills of migration, the ‘climate cult,’ the pointlessness of international institutions, and his glorification of raw military power.”

But after a short silent response, Rubio as seen received a “full-throated standing ovation” as seen in a now-famous video. Munich Security Conference head Wolfgang Ischinger thanked Rubio for his “message of reassurance” and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on stage that she was “very much reassured” by the speech.