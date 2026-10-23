Freya India’s central thesis in ‘GIRLS®: Generation Z and Commodification of Everything’ is that Gen Z girls have been turned from operating as people into operating as products—“GIRLS®.”

Age-old anxieties of girlhood (appearance, status, relationships, mental health, and self-worth) have always existed, but for this generation—the first raised on smartphones and social media—they have been intensely amplified by platforms and then systematically captured, branded, and sold by industries.

The book has two primary audiences: parents or grandparents to a girl and younger GIRLS® themselves who are immersed in self-commodification culture. India has experienced the bad effects, done the research, and packaged it into a compendium of reasons we must be more concerned about the time our daughters, sisters, nieces, and students spend online.

CORE IDEA

Previous generations of women were mainly sold products and procedures to fix their insecurities. Today’s Gen Z girls (India was born in 1999 and got her first smartphone at 11) have largely become the product.

They display their lives as content on Instagram and TikTok, advertise themselves on dating apps, and package themselves into personal brands. Apps train them to see themselves as “content,” making them complicit in their own commodification.

India argues that is a generation made to feel ugly, broken, or inadequate so they can be converted into lifelong consumers of filters, fillers, therapy apps, medications, beauty trends, and marketed forms of “empowerment.”

This helps explain the sharp rise in anxiety, depression, eating disorders, body dysmorphia, and cosmetic procedures among Gen Z girls, even as the culture loudly promotes self-love and body positivity.

STRUCTURE AND THEMES

The book is structured as six essays/chapters that map common anxieties:

· Filtered — Constant self-editing via beautifying filters and apps ( Facetune, etc.), creating distorted self-image and endless comparison.

· Diagnosed — The commoditization of mental health; normal adolescent struggles are pathologized and sold as trends, diagnoses, and treatments.

· Documented — The pressure to vlog and share personal life experiences for an audience.

· Disconnected and Detached — Barriers to real friendships, romance, and vulnerability created by performative online life.

· “Empowered” (in scare quotes) — Critique of the commercialized version of empowerment (manifestation, certain wellness products, etc.) that India sees as not truly liberating.

India draws on personal experience plus extensive research. She focuses mainly on girls with enough access and leisure to be constantly online, not claiming the experience is universal for every girl.

CONCLUSION

The book ends on a note of hope: girls (and readers more broadly) should see through the marketing, reclaim privacy, defend dignity, reconnect with real-life people, and return to being people rather than products.

The theory is an inside-Gen-Z account of how social media, tech platforms, and related industries have remade girlhood into a highly profitable, highly insecure commodity system.

India also writes for I’m also a fellow at the Institute for Family Studies, a contributing writer at The Free Press, and have written for publications including the Washington Post, the New Statesman, The Spectator, City Journal, and First Things, and After Babel Substack. The book is also practical tool to understand the mental-health crisis in young people.