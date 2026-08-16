Paragon Health Institute’s latest Medicaid Expansion’s Growing Improper Enrollment Crisis estimated that 9.2 million expansion enrollees—46 percent of the total—were likely ineligible at an annual taxpayers cost of $32.9 billion in 2024. California accounted for almost a third of improper enrollment at an estimated annual cost of $10.4 billion to federal taxpayers.

Paragon emphasized that the improper expansion also “crowded-out” access for traditional Medicaid populations—children, pregnant women, the elderly, and disabled citizens—by causing longer delays for appointment.

National Medicaid federal spending at $590 billion in FY 2024 was really big business. But it was even bigger business in California that with ~10.5% of U.S. citizens, got $85 billion, or 14.4% of all Medicaid spending.

Medicaid to limited fraud, traditionally required states to have “skin in the game” by requiring states to make a ‘Federal Medical Assistance Percentage’ (FMAP) contribution of $.40 for every $.60 of federal spending. But with states allowed to charge the program a 12.5% an administration fee on all Medicaid spending, reducing the net state’s match to only 27.5%.

The Medicaid expansion (aka “Obamacare”) increased Medicaid eligibility from the impoverished, to people earning up to 138% of the poverty rate. It also reduced the FMAP match for new expansion enrollees to $.10 for every $.90 of federal funding. But with states to continuing to charge 12.5% administration fee, the states actually made net 2.5% profit.

California began gamming the Obamacare expansion by taxing hospitals and large managed care organizations (MCOs) the equivalent of their $.10 for every $.90 of federal spending. As a result, California completely offset their FMAP match and was making a lucrative net 12.5% profit.

Based on the profit incentive, California massively expanded their Obama-care expansion enrollment by illegally re-enrolling a huge number of traditional Medicaid members into Obamacare expansion members.

New York, Louisiana, Oregon, and Washington aggressively adopted California’s Medicaid expansion schemes. Thirty-one states and Washington District of Columbia eventually adopted the profit scheme.

Traditional Medicaid enrollment from 2014-2024 was flat at 64 million, but the lucrative Obamacare enrollment grew from 0 to 21.3 million in 2024. Despite only a one third growth of total Medicaid members, federal Medicaid spending nearly doubled from $301.5 billion to $594 billion.

Federal Medicaid spending on California almost tripled from $38.5 billion in 2014 to $93.1 billion in 2024, with $30.6 billion paying for the lucrative Obamacare expansion enrollment.

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