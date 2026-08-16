California $10.4 Billion Annual Medicaid Fraud
Paragon Health Institute’s latest Medicaid Expansion’s Growing Improper Enrollment Crisis estimated that 9.2 million expansion enrollees—46 percent of the total—were likely ineligible at an annual taxpayers cost of $32.9 billion in 2024. California accounted for almost a third of improper enrollment at an estimated annual cost of $10.4 billion to federal taxpayers.
Paragon emphasized that the improper expansion also “crowded-out” access for traditional Medicaid populations—children, pregnant women, the elderly, and disabled citizens—by causing longer delays for appointment.
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National Medicaid federal spending at $590 billion in FY 2024 was really big business. But it was even bigger business in California that with ~10.5% of U.S. citizens, got $85 billion, or 14.4% of all Medicaid spending.
Medicaid to limited fraud, traditionally required states to have “skin in the game” by requiring states to make a ‘Federal Medical Assistance Percentage’ (FMAP) contribution of $.40 for every $.60 of federal spending. But with states allowed to charge the program a 12.5% an administration fee on all Medicaid spending, reducing the net state’s match to only 27.5%.
The Medicaid expansion (aka “Obamacare”) increased Medicaid eligibility from the impoverished, to people earning up to 138% of the poverty rate. It also reduced the FMAP match for new expansion enrollees to $.10 for every $.90 of federal funding. But with states to continuing to charge 12.5% administration fee, the states actually made net 2.5% profit.
California began gamming the Obamacare expansion by taxing hospitals and large managed care organizations (MCOs) the equivalent of their $.10 for every $.90 of federal spending. As a result, California completely offset their FMAP match and was making a lucrative net 12.5% profit.
Based on the profit incentive, California massively expanded their Obama-care expansion enrollment by illegally re-enrolling a huge number of traditional Medicaid members into Obamacare expansion members.
New York, Louisiana, Oregon, and Washington aggressively adopted California’s Medicaid expansion schemes. Thirty-one states and Washington District of Columbia eventually adopted the profit scheme.
Traditional Medicaid enrollment from 2014-2024 was flat at 64 million, but the lucrative Obamacare enrollment grew from 0 to 21.3 million in 2024. Despite only a one third growth of total Medicaid members, federal Medicaid spending nearly doubled from $301.5 billion to $594 billion.
Federal Medicaid spending on California almost tripled from $38.5 billion in 2014 to $93.1 billion in 2024, with $30.6 billion paying for the lucrative Obamacare expansion enrollment.
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