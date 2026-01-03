Mountain Top Times' Substack

Mountain Top Times' Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JT's avatar
JT
Jan 3

Its all disgusting. The real question is WHEN will Newscum and his cronies be held accountable?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Jim Jaime Edwards's avatar
Jim Jaime Edwards
Jan 3

Layer by layer, peel back the fraud - corruption - illegally directed Federal and State (and local) funds in California.

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mountain Top Times · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture