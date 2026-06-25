A new study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research indicates Southern California’s major fault system is at the highest level for stress accumulation for rupturing on “Coulomb” scale in the last 1,000 years.

Earthquakes occur when stress accumulating in the Earth’s crust is suddenly released along fractures known as faults. These faults form where massive tectonic plates moving past one another become stuck, causing pressure to build for years or centuries before a major rupture.

The study led by the U.S. Division of Space Research and Planetary Sciences collected Southern California radio-carbon data from 1,000 years of earthquake activity along the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults.

Coulomb stress accumulations for potential quakes range from 0 to 3 as expressed in colors, with the Southern California fault lines overlayed in gray. [above] The Cajon Pass marked on the map as a white circle is the area where the San Andreas and San Jacinto fault systems converge.

Based on the report’s new data, researchers now believe that the Cajon Pass acts as the Southern California “earthquake gate” that determines if any future rupture will spread across to both faults.

Chief scientist Liliane M. L. Burkhard commented: “The model tracks how each earthquake changes stress on neighboring fault segments, how stress accumulates during the quiet intervals between events, and how the deeper layers of the crust slowly relax following large ruptures.”

“This simulation allows us to understand how stresses in the fault system build up over centuries.” She added: “By running the earthquake history of Southern California as a simulation, we can estimate the extent to which the fault system is already under stress today.”

The team estimated that current stress levels at Cajon Pass are the highest since in 1857 Fort Tejon magnitude 7.9 earthquake that struck the area. Shaking from that rupture lasted for about 2 minutes and was reported as far north as Marysville, east to Nevada, and south to San Diego.

Southern California suffered flattened adobe houses; jutting ridges several meters wide and over a meter high; uprooted trees; and liquefaction in swampy or riverine areas that produced ground cracks and sandblasts.

The Kern, Los Angeles, Mokelumne rivers overflowed their banks, with some temporary flow reversals. Well water flows and streams were altered as far away as the Santa Clara, San Diego, and Santa Barbara Counties.

Because California was sparsely settled with just 2,500 in Los Angeles County in 1857, there were only two death and modest economic losses.

But LA County population today is over 9.8 million, plus millions in the surrounding communities such as Palmdale, Wrightwood, Frazier Park, and Taft now lie on or near the 1857 rupture zone. Such an 1857 type quake would today cause hundreds of deaths and tens of billions in damage because structures are taller and more vulnerable to prolonged shaking.

That level of earthquake risks is on display in Venezuela this week when a “doublet earthquake event,” consisting of a magnitude (M) 7.2 foreshock followed 39 seconds later by a larger M 7.5 mainshock. The mainshock is now rated as the strongest Venezuelan earthquake since 1900. [below]

Shaking in the capitol of Caracas and La Guairá Airport reached the maximum level for intensity on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale of a “IX” (Violent Shaking). The quake was felt across all of Venezuela, northern Colombia, Amazon River in Brazil, and several Caribbean islands.

Acting President Delcie Rodríguez has declared a nationwide state of emergency and early casualty reports are least 188 people have died, at least 971 injured, and over 27,000 reported as missing.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has committed to a swift, large-scale humanitarian response focused on life-saving search-and-rescue operations, medical support, and broader humanitarian aid. The U.S. military is already flying in medical supplies, food and bottled water.

Economic damage is extensive in Caracas with a 22-story structure and multiple high-rises collapsing in southeastern districts. Over 100 building have been flattened or damaged at Simón Bolívar International Airport. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Prompt Assessment of Global Earthquakes for Response (PAGER) system issued a “Red Alert” loss estimates:



Fatalities: Likely thousands to tens of thousands. Probability ranges include approximately 39% chance of 1,000–10,000 deaths; 37% chance of 10,000–100,000 deaths; and 11% chance of over 100,000 deaths.

Economic losses: Billions of U.S. dollars. Probability ranges include 39% chance of economic losses between $10 billion and $100 billion.