Despite California holding the national crown for the worst unemployment rate at 5.3%, being under federal investigation for up to $65.7 billion in federal healthcare fraud, and owing at least $22 billion for federal unemployment insurance fraud; Gov. Newsom just signed record high $251.5 billion FY2026-27 “balanced” budget for his final year in office.

California holds national crown for the highest state unemployment rate at 5.3%, is under federal investigation for up to $65.7 billion in federal healthcare fraud, and has admitted to owing at least $22 billion for federal unemployment insurance fraud.

California State spending has relentlessly exceeded revenue growth during Newsom’s tenure in office, creating a chronic shortfalls. The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office warned in May that Newsom’s supposed Balanced Budget had a $10-billion revenue shortfall, despite a record Silicon Valley stock market gains due to the artificial intelligence boom.

The self-admitted dyslexic Gavin Newsom has now delayed about $11 billion of social service cuts he proposed in his Governor’s May Revisions, and signed a budget that increases spending by $6.2 billion.

Major areas of California spending increases include:

· Education (K-12 and community colleges): Historically highest per-pupil funding; largest single-year investment in special education (~$2 billion); and higher teacher “super COLA” adjustments.

· Child Care: Expansion adding ~22,700 new state-funded slots for children 3 and under (net gain vs. earlier proposals of substantial cuts;

· Healthcare (Medi-Cal and related): Most proposed cuts delayed or softened for In-Home Supportive Services and dental/clinic reductions delayed); plus more hospital grants, $300 million more health insurance premium subsidies, and maintaining full-coverage for asylum seekers;

· Homelessness/Housing: $900 million more for county homelessness programs and additional affordable housing “investments;”

· Behavioral Health/Proposition 1: more “clean” vehicles and climate programs.

Newsom virtue signaled: “We want to leave the next governor not only a balanced budget, but a budget that is substantially structurally sound, and we’re going to accomplish that.” Newsom before signing the budget over the weekend added: “We were very cautious in terms of new spending,”

Beacon Economics Founder Christopher Thornberg, an economist and founder of the consulting firm Beacon Economics, said it’s business as usual in Sacramento. “They love increasing spending. But it seems politically impossible to go the other way,” Thornberg said. “We’ve seen this play out over and over again.”