The California High-Speed Rail Authority (HSRA) failed to file its 2026 Business Plan by April 30, 2026 as required by law. The Draft Business Plan acknowledges the $9.95 billion Los Angeles to San Francisco system has spent $14.6 billion and built zero feet of permanent track since 2008.

The Draft HRSA Business Plan prominently features a picture of what is described as 10 miles of temporary siding and storage track constructed in partnership BNSW Railway and located near Wasco in Kern County [above]. Although the railhead facility does connect to the U.S. national freight-rail network, there is no staging of rails, ballast, concrete ties, and overhead contact systems to build an electric high-speed railway.

Voters approved Proposition 1A in November 2008 by the slim margin of 52.62% to build a 520-mile High-Speed Rail line from San Francisco to Los Angeles/Anaheim by 2020 at a cost $33.6 billion, adjusted for inflation.

The 2008 California Prop 1A voter information guide claimed that ticket fares on the bullet train traveling from Los Angeles at 220 miles per hour would arrive in downtown San Fracisco in 2 hours and 40 minutes, with ticket prices set at 50% to 77% of prevailing airline fares, or about $50.

Taxpayers were also assured that they would only be liable for $9 billion in general obligation bonds; with the balance of the cost being funded by $12–16 billion of federal grants, $2-3 billion of local contributions, and private-sector participation of $6.7–7.5 billion.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s Draft 2026 Business Plan officially admits the estimated cost to complete the 500 mile system by 2045 is now $231.3 billion. But the consultants that produced the estimate cautioned that they only assigned a 65% confidence factor for completion.

The only CHRSA project non-taxpayer support has been $2.57 billion in federal grant spending. When the project ran out of cash by 2018, California’s ultra-liberal state legislature and senate kept spending on the train to no-where by steering 25%, or $1 billion per year, from Cap-and-Trade/Cap-and-Invest fees charged to businesses for producing CO2.

Furthermore, originally planned to tunnel through the Tehachapi Mountains, the current bullet train route heads out to the desert and then curves back to supposedly reach San Francisco in 4 hours at a price of $110 [above].

The Draft 2026 Business Plan claims to be constructing the first 119 mile HSRA link running from the sleepy little farm village of Madera to Bakers-field. But the HSRA has not even completed purchasing the right of way land and has only completed a fraction of the supporting structures [below].

The 2026 Rail Business Plan promises to complete the first 119-mile segment’s permanent track in 2026 through “disciplined sequencing” that will lead to “revenue-positive service, and early asset commercial-ization to generate additional revenue to build out high-speed rail.”

But the Trump administration’s U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in early 2025 ordered a formal investigation into the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (CHSRA) $2.57 billion of federal grant spending and the potential use of the approximately $4 billion in federal grants awarded to the project (primarily a $929 million grant from 2010 and a $3.07 billion grant from 2023) that had not met their obligations under the grants, including construction milestones, budget adherence, and project viability.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) comprehensive investigation included site visits, document reviews, risk analysis, and consultations with California High-Speed Rail oversight entities.

The FRA in June 2025 released a detailed 310-page Compliance Review Report that concluded the California project was in default of federal grant terms, citing missed deadlines, significant cost overruns, funding gaps, and “no viable path forward” to complete even the initial Merced-to-Bakersfield segment by the targeted 2033 date.

Key Outcomes of the Investigation

· July 2025: FRA terminated the $4 billion in unspent federal grants.

· Transportation Secretary Duffy directed further review of other obligated grants and consulted with the Department of Justice regarding potential clawbacks of previously disbursed funds.

· Since August 2025: Additional federal actions included the withdrawal of another $175 million in related project funding. Congressional oversight bodies, including the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and the Senate Commerce Committee, launched parallel investigations into ridership projections, financial viability, and use of federal dollars.

· December 2025: California dropped its federal lawsuit challenging the funding termination, effectively ending legal efforts to restore the grants.

As of May 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice and Congressional oversight actions are continuing.