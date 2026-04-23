Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz announced that California was sent a 30-day letter alleging fraud in their Medicaid programs. With over $500 billion in federal Medicaid funding over the last 6 years, California may be liable to repay tens of billions of dollars.

Dr. Oz stated: “We’re asking the states to own that problem… red and blue, all of them,” said Oz, a medical doctor who popularized his moniker, Dr. Oz, when he was a TV show host. As CMS administrator, Oz oversees the nation’s largest health insurance programs.

“If you don’t take it seriously, it indicates to us that we might have to take the audits… more aggressively,” he added.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky) also announced he launched a Congressional investigation into alleged widespread fraud California’s Medicaid program. Suggesting the scale of California’s fraud may be ten times greater than the alleged $9-$18 billion healthcare fraud in Minnesota, he suggested Gov. Newsom “lawyer-up.”

Chairman Comer referenced whistleblower information and prior audits suggesting that taxpayers were defrauded of billions of dollars, while potentially exploiting vulnerable patients.

The investigation is being aided by an O’Keefe Media Group undercover video of California Controller Malia M. Cohen’s top communications official Bismarck Obando, who claimed that the Controller “just can’t conduct the audits” due to insufficient funding and staffing reductions by the Legislature.

United States total spending on Medicaid is about $918.7 billion. Despite California only comprising 10.5% of U.S. citizens and 12.5% of U.S. residents, the state and the federal government equally share in the $150.4 billion cost to fund 16.4% of all Medicaid spending in the United States.

Medicaid covers an average of one in five people living in the U.S. and accounts for $1 out of every $5 spent on health care. California’s program is the largest covering 14.9 million residents, or 38% of state population.

As a high per capita income state, California is assigned a Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) ratio of 50%, which means the federal government and California both contribute 50% of Medicaid spending.

Prior to Dr. Oz letters to California and Minnesota, CMS over the past 15 years had initiated compliance actions against five states. Despite obvious problems, the states were only subject to “small cuts that increased by 1 or 2 percentage points each quarter until the state came into compliance.

But California under FMAP regulations is responsible for preventing fraud, waste and abuse in its Medicaid program by auditing its healthcare providers. To assure California polices its providers, federal law makes the state responsible for 50% repayment of overpaid or unallowable claims.

CMS has the right to conduct audit reviews through Unified Program Integrity Contractors (UPICs) and make prior-period adjustments when overpaid or unallowable discrepancies are identified. There is no fixed statute of limitations that bars CMS from auditing or disallowing multi-billion dollar California payments under 28 U.S.C. § 2415 for at least six years.