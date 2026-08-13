The California Controller reported for the first month of the 2026-2027 fiscal year, that Gov. Newsom had “short-checked” state and local spending by $400 million in July. The non-payment is in addition to $10.5 billion Newsom short-checked state and local operations during the 2025-26 fiscal year.

When Newsom signed last year’s 2025-26 budget in June 2025 he claimed:

“This budget delivers on our core values – protecting public education, expanding access to health care, and supporting Californians most in need — while ensuring the state remains fiscally responsible.”

Newsom’s progressive budget spent tens of billions of dollars on: universal pre-kindergarten; free school meals for all kids; expanded before-school, after-school, and summer programs; literacy and reading investments; accelerating housing construction; lowering drug costs; investments in firefighting and public safety; expanding access to medication abortion; and support for California’s film industry

Riding high in the polls last year and earlier this year as the top candidate for the Democrat 2028 presidential nomination; Newsom went on a whirlwind tour of early primary states claiming to be the values-driven liberal that can responsibly expand spending and balance budgets.

He uniquely has been expressing public openness for campaigning with Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)-backed candidates he calls “healthy,” because they bring energy and vibrancy at the grassroots level.

Newsom compared the current DSA friction to earlier progressive challenges he faced in San Francisco politics during his 2003 mayoral race. He supports campaigning with the DSA because: “I’m for addition, not subtraction.”

When Newsom signed this year’s 2026-2027 state budget on June 30th, the last day under law, he gushed:

“I’m proud to say we brought California’s deficit down to $0, not just for THIS upcoming year, but for the year AFTER too.”

But his “balanced budget” is a house of cards that doesn’t match ongoing revenues and spending. Newsom administration for the last two years has used “one-time solutions”, commonly called short-checking, to build a $20+ billion off-balance sheet “wall of debt” is growing at about $2 billion a month.

Mountain Top Times has highlighted that Newsom’s deferred obligations include failing under law to pay the minimum of about 41% of state revenues to fund public schools under Proposition 98. We estimate that number is at least $4.4 billion and growing at about by $1 billion a month this year.

California is also heavily reliant on monthly capital gains tax collections generated by tech companies that pay a high percentage of employee compensation in restricted stock units (RSUs), in lieu of cash.

Those RSUs are vested monthly or quarterly at the employer’s latest company stock price. But since the employees are not being paid income in cash, California requires their employers to withhold a portion of the RSUs as income to pay employee’s personal state and federal tax obligations.

Paying employees in RSUs with the tech-heavy NASDAQ spiking by about 94% over the last three years from 13,738 on August 10, 2023 to 26,443 on August 10, 2026, has been highly lucrative for companies and employees.

California is home to five very large tech companies—Apple, Google, Nvidia, Broadcom, and Meta—that are worth $15 trillion. Coupled with the state’s other large tech firms, California companies make up more than 60 percent of the total market value of the Nasdaq’s 100 largest companies. [below]

The good news for Newsom was that the state collected $153 billion in personal income taxes last year, with $50 billion coming from capital gains. The bad news is a third of the state’s largest revenue source will evaporate when stock prices stop going up, and force tax refunds if stock prices crash.

California has continually led the nation with a ⁠reported 5.2% unemployment rate based on 1.024 million residents out of work. That number does not include the fact that California’s high taxes and low opportunities has caused massive net negative migration for each of the last five years. [below]

California’s Gov. Newsom held a commanding lead in Democrat 2028 presidential polls through February. But his numbers have recently plunged as potential voters have become more aware of California’s budget crisis, allegations of tens of billions of fraudulent federal spending, lack of immigration enforcement effects, and cost-of-living complaints. He is now trailing Kamilah Harris by 12.5% according to the last Real Clear Politics poll.