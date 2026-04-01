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Jim Jaime Edwards's avatar
Jim Jaime Edwards
4d

The cost to construct one mile of a single-lane highway in California is highly variable, ranging from approximately $2.5 million to over $15 million for urban projects. Costs depend heavily on location, with rural projects costing less and urban, high-density, or complex projects exceeding $10 million to $60+ million per lane mile in extreme cases.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
3d

Great work 🙏🏻

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