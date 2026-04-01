The Reason Foundation for the 29th year evaluated state highways systems for 13 categories, including expenditures per mile, traffic fatalities, pavement conditions, congestion, and bridge deficiencies. California won for most expensive and worst highway system for the lower 48 states.

The United States has 1,976,970 miles of state-controlled highways, with California reporting the 9th largest at 51,729 state-controlled lane miles. California spends $107,122 to build a one mile lane of highway. That amounts to 30% more than the $82,135 national average lane per mile.

The Reason Foundation earlier reported that California has the highest: combined individual income and payroll taxes on wages at 14.4 percent; highest corporate tax rate at 8.84 percent; highest average combined state and local sales tax rate at 8.98 percent; highest estate tax or inheritance tax rate; and the highest gas tax rate at 70.92 cents per gallon.

Liberal politicians argue that California residents should accept paying $10,319 per capita in state and local taxes and being liable for another $14,273 per capita in state and local debt, because the Golden State’s higher investment rates in vital services creates a higher quality of life.

Reason scored that attitude for highways based on 13 metrics including: Overall; Capital & Bridge Disbursements; Maintenance Disbursements; Administrative Disbursements; Other Disbursements; Rural Interstate Pavement Condition; Rural Other Principal Arterial Pavement Condition; Urban Interstate Pavement Condition; Urban Other Principal Arterial Pavement Condition; Urbanized Area Congestion; Structurally Deficient Bridges; Rural Fatality Rate; Urban Fatality Rate; and Other Fatality Rate.

Despite enjoying very moderate weather, California’s highway system was rated 49th versus the 50 U.S. states. Only Alaska with the most serve weather of any state in the nation, was ranked behind California.

Reason highlighted that California was ranked 47th in rural interstate highway conditions and 48th in urban highway conditions.

Despite being the most populous state in the nation, California was also ranked dead last at 50th for urban arterial pavement conditions with 32.35% of its urban arterial mileage in poor condition. This may explain why the average Californian lost over 40 hours last year to traffic congestion.