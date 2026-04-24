California families are have been paying about $5.80 a gallon for gas since the Iran War began on February 28. That amounts to $1.80 a gallon premium over the United States national average of about $4 a gallon.

California consumers paid $0.68 more for gas than the national average between 2013 to 2019, and $1.19 more from 2020 until the Iran War began on February 28th of this year.

Californians can see at the pump that they pay the highest state excise and sales taxes of 70.9 cents per gallon (cpg), followed by Illinois at 66.4 cpg and Washington at 59.0 cpg. Alaska has the lowest gas tax rates 8.95 cpg, followed by Hawaii at 18.5 cpg and New Mexico at 18.9 cpg.

But as the diagram above reveals from just before the war broke out, Californians are also been paying 45 cpg in unpublished taxes for environmental mandates and regulatory charges that include cap-and-trade carbon policies, low carbon fuel standards, and taxes on gross receipts.

Cap-and trade cpg charges as shown below were raised from 20 cpg to 23 cpg this February. But the State of California has the legal authority to raise the future price to as high as 74 cpg.

In addition to California’s substantially higher retail taxes and fees at the pump, California has used environmental regulations to extract huge costs and fines from oil refiners. As a result, the number of state oil refiners has plummeted from 23 in 2000 to 12 today. Furthermore, Valero Energy’s huge refinery in Benicia is scheduled to close permanently this month.