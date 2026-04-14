A substantial majority of Californians polled on Tax Day 2026 responded by an 11% majority that they want lower taxes and fewer services for the first time in 22 years.

California from 1952 to 1988 was America’s anti-tax and pro-entrepreneur stronghold, voting Republican in nearly every presidential election except for Kennedy in 1964. The right-leaning state produced many conservative ikons, including Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan.

The tide changed direction with the Bill Clinton’s Presidential victory in 1988. California became a progressive stronghold with voter registration favoring Democrats by over 2 to 1, as almost half of Republican voters disgusted with their party’s triangulation registered as independents.

Key demographic shifts were also led by a backlash from California’s 1994 Proposition 187 ballot measure supported by Republican Governor Pete Wilson, which sought to deny public services to undocumented immigrants. Although the measure passed, it was overturned by the Supreme Court.

Latino and Asian voters that had traditionally been conservative values voters, moved approximately 20–30 points away from Republican party identification and three decades began block-voting Democrat.

President Clinton’s 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) treaty between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico eliminated most tariffs and trade barriers. The treaty created a tsunami of illegal aliens crossing the southern border into California. Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) estimates California illegal immigration rose from under 100,000 per year in the 1980s, to approximately 122,701 in 1995 and 276,719 in 2000.



Generally younger and more liberal legal and illegal immigrants concentrated in urban metropolitan areas of Los Angeles County and the San Francisco Bay Area; while inland, rural, and Central Valley areas remained more conservative and Republican-leaning.

Democrat control of state elections led to policies subsidizing Silicon Valley tech and Hollywood entertainment interests that tended to be younger, culturally progressive knowledge workers. Traditionally Republican agriculture, defense and energy industries were hit with higher tax rates, environmental regulation, and social policy employment mandates.

Taxifornia peaked in 2006, with 61% of Californians favoring higher taxes and more services, versus just 31% favoring less taxes and services.

During the Biden Administration in February 2024, PPIC found Californians were divided on the size of government with “49% preferring lower taxes and a state government that provides fewer services, while 48% preferred higher taxes and a state government that provides more services.”

Thirteen months into the President Trump’s second term, PPIC’s February 2026 survey that progressive have collapsed with 55% of Californians supporting lower taxes and fewer services, versus just 44% supporting higher taxes and more services.

65% of Democrats still favor higher taxes and more services, versus 86% of Republicans that favor less taxes and services. But the biggest change is from independents that now poll 62% favoring lower taxes and spending.

Most demographic majorities in all three political affiliations are now tending to lean toward favoring smaller government. As PPIC’s poll reveals below:

California was once the progressive’s ‘Golden State.’ But Californians are now focused on pocket book issues like living costs, inflation and housing. With the State of California budget tripling in just 15 years, concerns about government deficits, public pensions, and fraudulent taxpayer spending have enter the top three concerns for Californians.