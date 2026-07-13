Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping’s purge of at least 104 Chinese generals (including 47 four-star officers), a dozen Admirals and numerous intelligence, logistics and cybersecurity leaders may be coming to an end. For the first time in over a year, Xi promoted two new generals and spoke positively about how his anti-corruption drive had enhanced loyalty. [above]

The Mountain Top Times reported on November 4, 2025 in: ‘China Bends The Knee To Trump as PLA Takes Charge’ details of how Chairman Xi facing huge tariffs, collapsing real estate, and skyrocketing youth unemployment had cut a deal with President Trump to moderate the Trade War.

The U.S./China trade truce agreed followed an October 2025 joint meeting in South Korea that resulted in Chinese commitments to purchase $17 billion a year in U.S. agricultural products, promises to restrict fentanyl precursor production, and renewal of U.S. access to rare earth minerals.

We reported that China’s People’s Liberation Army and Navy angrily retaliated against Xi by staging a mini-coup that purged 7 of his faction’s top military leaders and issued a brutal Peoples Liberation Army Daily screed blaming the Communist Party for “profound deficiencies.”

President Trump intervened in favor of President Xi Jinping by taking a pragmatic and conciliatory posture that repeatedly lauded Xi as a “good friend of mine.” Trump publicly characterized the U.S./China negotiations as striking a “fantastic trade deals” for both countries.

China over the next nine months, also made no objections to the U.S. invasion of Venezuela, squeezing of Cuba, and military action against Iran.





The Trump Administration remained silent as President Xi and the Communist Party massively retaliated against China’s military to root out corruption and ensure the top brass remained loyal to the Party.

The crackdown led to two former defence ministers being handed death sentences in May. General Wei Fenghe was found guilty of accepting bribes and General Li Shangfu was convicted of both accepting and offering bribes. All senior officers that survived the “disappearances,” were forced to endure an intensive 10-week political retraining course.

China’s Central Military Commission recently issued new measures on “strengthening the education, management and supervision of senior military cadres,” according to state news agency Xinhua and the Peoples Liberation Army Daily. The new regulations were described by the outlets as “ironclad rules” that with stricter oversight of senior officers throughout every aspect of their professional and personal lives.

Chairman Xi stated in March: “There must never be room in the military for those half-hearted towards the party, nor any sanctuary for the corrupt.”