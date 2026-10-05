China’s banks are on the hook for financing about 110 million unoccupied housing units, including 60 million sold but empty, about 30 million fully or party built and never sold, and 20 million sold and left largely unbuilt. Coupled with a population collapse, China’s real estate industry over the last five years has plummeted from 32% of GDP to just 13% of GDP.

British Prime Minister famously said: “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other peoples’ money.” China has proven that the problem with communism is that you quickly run out of everybody’ money.

The China 1982 census counted about 220 million family households with an average size was 4.4 people; the 2000 census counted 340.5 million family households with an average size of 3.45 people; and the 2025 census counted 514.6 million family households with a total population of 1.4 billion and an average family household size of 2.52 people.

University of Wisconsin Professor Yi Fuxian argues that China historically inflated its population for political reasons. When China ended the one-child policy in 2016, the actual census counts implied about 13 million births, rather than the Chinese government projected 18.8 million births.

Yi estimates China’s population has been overstated by 9.1% and the true population is under 1.28 billion. That means the true Chinese household family size is already down to just 2.3 members.

Yi argues the policy failure to increase population was due to sex-selective abortion that caused 100 million fewer potential mothers. He observes that China planners projected its two-child policy introduced in 2016, would result in 14.3 million births in 2025 with a fertility rate near 1.7. But the 2025 count was 7.92 million births, with a fertility rate of 0.98. Coupled with 11.3 million deaths, China’s population shrank by 3.39 million in 2025, will hit 1.02 billion by 2050 and 310 million by 2100.

Based on the trend, China’s demographic share of world population will fall to about 11% by 2050, and the share of Chinese people 65 and older to rise to about 35%. As a result, there will only 1.6 Chinese workers aged 20–64 to financially support each retired Chinese person over 65.

Chinese banks’ outstanding personal housing loans as of June 2026 were $5.41 trillion (36.29 trillion yuan), and the official nonperforming mortgage default ratio was 1%.

But the highly-respected Gavekal Dragonomics estimated that as many as 100 million Chinese were behind on at least $327 billion (2.2 trillion yuan) of unsecured consumer debt in 2025. Chinese banks financed about 110 million unoccupied housing units. Given that there are only 514.6 million Chinese households, which works out to an involuntarily unoccupied housing unit rate of 21.4%

Gavekal states that more than 1,660 developers had filed for bankruptcy by the end of 2024, with unfinished housing projects that were started, often presold, and never handed over to the individual buyers. The Chinese call these lanweilu, or “rotten-tail” buildings.

The World Bank said government programs had delivered about 7.5 million of these presold homes by the end of 2025, and that this was only 15% to 40% of the presold-but-unfinished stock. The range implies an original 20 million to 50 million units of still pre-sold and unfinished deliveries.

Ominously, a Chinese apartment loan finances a purchase of the home, but the buyer does not get freehold ownership of the land. All China urban land is owned by the state and rural land is owned by collectives.

An apartment can be sold, inherited, and mortgaged; but the granted land-use right in the plot under a residential building has a maximum term is 70 years, from when the developer received the grant, not from the day the buyer moved in. Industrial land is typically 50 years; commercial land 40.

Chinese mortgages are liens on the combined real-estate right. If the borrower defaults, the bank enforces against both the apartment and the land-use right. China Civil Code article 359 says residential land-use rights renew automatically for a renewal fee. But the code does not restrict the amount of the renewal fee.

With the percentage of residential mortgage defaults about to spike, the Chinese government in late August 2026, the Chinese government allowed banks to extend mortgages terms from 30 to a 40-year loan.