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Nick Pullar's avatar
Nick Pullar
Oct 8

It does seem odd that, despite having a ruthlessly enforced one child policy for 50 years, the population of China continues to grow through natural increase.

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Biggus Bangus's avatar
Biggus Bangus
Oct 8

2 more weeks until china collapses

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