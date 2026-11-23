Two decades ago, seated in a brew pub in Princeton, New Jersey, I was chatting with a theological colleague. A woman somewhat older than me—a peak Boomer—sat on the next barstool, drinking a glass of white wine. She leaned over and said, “I can’t help but hear all the interesting things you’re saying. Maybe you can help me understand my son.”

She told her story. It had been difficult for her son after she divorced his father, but the boy had done well at his Catholic private school and graduated with honors, which was a great relief. “Then I got this big shock. He told me he wanted to go to some weird conservative Catholic college in California that I’d never heard of.”

Imbued with the usual ideas of affirmative and supportive parenting, she of course allowed her son to follow his muse, and he was now in his second year at Thomas Aquinas College. As she went on, her bewilderment was evident and, perhaps because it was not her first glass of wine, she conveyed a personal sense of hurt. Although she did not use these exact words, she was asking me and my friend, “Where did I go wrong?” Of course, Catholicism was something one could affirm. She had been raised Catholic. But shouldn’t one always remain open-minded and avoid too much narrowness? She felt her son’s college decision as a betrayal of her most cherished values, which she was quite sure were normal and healthy and necessary, given the realities of life.

I never met her son. But that conversation with his mother, an attractive, slightly sloshed divorcée who was whiling away her evening at a toney Princeton bar, brought into view a new kind of rebellion, deeper and more disruptive than anything attempted by Boomers themselves.

Young people often speak of Baby Boomers with derision, while Boomers are quick to dismiss Gen Z as soft, anxious, and unwilling to make something of themselves. Many commentators have pointed out the economic roots of this conflict. Baby Boomers bought homes when prices were moderate. Their retirement accounts have risen handsomely. Gen Z’s prospects are dimmer. Housing prices are at record highs; student loan debt is crushing; career pathways are disrupted by technology. To make matters worse, the politics and finances of Social Security and Medicare foretell sacrifices by the young to sustain benefits for the old. But the generations are not just divided by economic conditions and interests; the young and the old seem to be at odds in outlook, sentiment, and imagination. It’s not simply a fight for pieces of the economic pie. The clash is cultural, even spiritual.

The conservative cultural critic Richard Weaver coined the term “metaphysical dreams.” It’s a concept that is more evocative than analytical. Nonetheless, along with its negative, “metaphysical nightmares,” I have found Weaver notion useful, for it illuminates the conflict between Boomers and Gen Z.

Perhaps the quintessential Boomer film is Easy Rider (1969). There is little in the way of plot. The movie’s appeal rests in its depiction of the great metaphysical dream of Baby Boomers: the adventure of life on the open road, captured in the popular song that is the film’s theme and signature, “Born to be Wild.” Ravished by this dream, Boomers relish fantasies of a world without boundaries, reality without limits, and life devoted to new experiences and endless self-discovery.

This metaphysical dream is matched by fears of inflexible permanence, shackling roots, hard boundaries, and limits that cannot be transcended. The metaphysical nightmares that trouble Baby Boomers are those of imprisonment, stagnation, and unchanging monotony, all of which enervate the soul and make things lifeless. For these reasons, the Boomer’s watchword is “open,” and their curse word is “closed.”

The attraction of these sentiments is not hard to understand. I was born in 1959, and the world in which I grew up was populated with many seemingly oppressive authorities. Racial discrimination walled off blacks. Strict sex roles confined women. Sexual mores limited eros. The sameness of three TV networks stultified. Everything felt buttoned up, constrained, and fake. Moreover, the Cold War was ongoing, and the Soviet adversary was understood as totalitarian, the epitome of the closed society that crushed the human spirit. In high school, we were assigned George Orwell’s 1984. The dream of limitless adventure and the nightmare of imprisonment and lifeless conformity thus seemed very fitting to those my age and older. Who wouldn’t thrill to metaphysical dreams of open highways, open classrooms, even open marriages?

As Boomers, we could dream these dreams as children of intact homes and functional schools. We may have derided the networks, but our cohort enjoyed the solidarity that comes from growing up watching the same shows and listening to the same Top 40 hits. The economy was well-consolidated, offering stable and reliable footholds for legible careers. We had adventures, but we did so with the knowledge that we could return to reliable institutions and stable patterns of life.

Adding further stability, we were largely in continuity with our parents. Already, in the 1950s, a literature was developing that warned of the harmful effects of strict parenting. Sociologists worried about social conformity. Novelists wrote about men in grey flannel suits and the hypocrisy of middle-class life. We may have fashioned ourselves as rebels, and our parents may have regretted our excesses, but in truth both Boomers and the Silent Generation shared the same metaphysical dreams, and ours was the task of realizing them.

In short, to be a Baby Boomer meant enjoying a paradox. We resented the confining aspects of the stable society. Yet the very stability provided us with the security that made the dream of the open road so alluring.

In politics, free-spirited Boomers became neoliberals, embracing the dynamism of free markets and thrilling to the promise of technological innovation. Bill Clinton inaugurated the Boomer era of political leadership, which combined open-minded, experimental sensibilities in matters of culture and mores with open trade, open borders, and financial innovation in economic affairs. True, some liberal Boomers continued to feel the old tug of economic solidarity, and some conservative Boomers remained loyal to permanent moral truths. But on the whole, Boomers tended toward a consensus that endorsed policies and attitudes that made things more diverse, more innovative, more flexible, and more fluid. The ambition was to make our society more open, more congenial to the dream of life understood as an adventure—and more immune to anything that might lead to confinement and stagnation.

Thomas Aquinas College offers a rigorous great books education. Perhaps the baffled Princeton Boomer’s son was attracted to the depth of this intellectual inheritance and the fixed, inflexible curriculum. Or perhaps the lure was the college’s orientation toward the hard, adamantine notion of truth rather than the mobile, plastic concept of meaning that rose to prominence in the second half of the twentieth century. Or maybe it was the traditional Catholicism and its authoritative dogmas. Or maybe it was God who beckoned.

I’m speculating, but not without a wide experience with younger Americans. Where their parents and grandparents dreamed of the open road, they dream of a commodious and trustworthy home. Their disinterest in rebellion is itself their rebellion, because it rejects their parents’ cherished metaphysical dream of limitless horizons and life without boundaries—turning instead toward a dream of permanence, protection, and rest. It’s a dream that conjures images of institutions that have not been corrupted, of teachers with authority, of solidarity and strong common purpose, of communities that are familiar.

The metaphysical dreams and nightmares of Gen Z are as understandable as those of Boomers, given the very different world into which they were born. Institutions have been weakened. The old authorities no longer hold sway. There is no Walter Cronkite to speak for the nation, no university president who rules with confidence, no adults who will impose meaningful moral discipline.

Young people today inhabit a world beholden to the whim of choice and governed by uncaring and impersonal mechanisms. After Roe v. Wade (or for that matter, the Pill), the very existence of a child rests on the uncertain foundation of another’s decision. Should a child be ambitious, the pathway to success demands playing the exhausting game of securing credentials.

Allow me to frame these circumstances in different terms. The recent uproar over a reported rape at Cornell combines a culture in which sexual mores have been dismantled with a ruthless machine of retribution. Everything is permitted as long as it takes place under the sign of choice (consent). And when that wobbly foundation collapses, a hostile and punitive legal and cultural regime grinds you up.

For those who have come of age during the last two decades, a great deal is ethereal, impermanent, and untrustworthy—and very little is hospitable, comforting, and secure. I find myself grateful that I am not young. The disorientation children feel when they are told that their sex is not determined by their bodies seems obvious. What, I wonder, is it like to be denied this fundamental anchor of identity, this stable place, this reliable home?

I could go on at length in a cultural-political key. Borders are dissolved. Cultural heritage is subjected to withering criticism. Monuments are toppled. But that is already enough. The reality is plain to say: Gen Z is coming of age in a liquid world in which the only framework offered is what Max Weber called the “iron cage” of bureaucratic and technocratic management for those who are condemned to tread water with no prospect of finding dry land.

It’s easy for conservatives to deride the university-educated young people who vote for socialists. But perhaps their political preference is not all that different from the decision to attend the Latin Mass at a conservative Catholic Church—or listen to alt-right podcasters who speak about “heritage Americans” and urge solidarity with the “white race.” Socialism promises protection; it seeks to make economic realities more hospitable. Free market critics warn of the consequent stagnation, but that’s another word for stability.

The same convergence holds for progressive college students marching to make the campus “safe for women” and the young men or women from the very same university who embrace traditional sex roles. The latter may be a much smaller cohort than the former (although we should not be entirely confident in that assessment), but they are both dreaming of the very opposite of the fantasy depicted in Easy Rider. They’re exhausted by the prospect of a world without limits. They dream of something reliable, a place in which they can let down their guard. Both cohorts seek a trustworthy framework for navigating the always dangerous, always disorienting male-female dance.

I don’t wish to be seen as a proponent of socialism or any other progressive cause. My point is metaphysical and spiritual. Boomer women burned their bras, a symbolic act of liberation. The trajectory of Boomer politics followed this pattern, not just in mores but in the marketplace. A new trajectory is emerging, one that reestablishes boundaries, re-imposes regulations, and pursues a general policy of reconsolidation. These mark efforts to make solid again that which has melted away.

“Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone,” sang Joni Mitchell, another idol of my generation. Well, a great deal of what Boomers took for granted is gone, and Gen Z knows it.

Alasdair MacIntyre published After Virtue in 1981. In that book, he issued a warning: either we would recover metaphysical truth or we would descend into the nihilism of pure power. The argument was powerful. But it was ignored. Boomers were coming into their full strength, and their metaphysical dream of the open road was too strong. That dream regards permanent things as threats, tools used by those who seek to control, coerce, and imprison. Indeed, as MacIntyre was writing his book, the theoretical architecture of humanistic study was being transformed—toward the end of ensuring that young people would see the grave threats posed by any truth imbued with authority.

The wind is shifting—an antithetical dream is taking hold—and Gen Z youth are not the only ones headed this way. For reasons unique to my life, I’ve found myself on the same course for decades. Many others have done so as well. Our numbers have grown rapidly in recent years, taking the form of a modern populism. The preoccupations of populist voters follow a general policy of reconsolidation: a renewed nationalism, a turn inward toward domestic problems, immigration restriction and trade barriers, revitalized unions and goods-producing industries, commitment to a common good anchored by flourishing families and communities. These are wall-building and home-making imperatives. While these imperatives still manifest themselves more often in gestures and rhetoric than a fulsome agenda, Gen Z feels them most acutely, however different (and even incoherent) their judgments about political policies may be.

Twenty years ago, I talked to the middle-aged Boomer who was anguished to discover that her own flesh and blood was rejecting her deepest vision of what to cherish in life—and what to fear. Today, that anguish has become civilizational in scope, with Boomer avatars like Tony Blair insisting repeatedly that the great conflict of our time is not between Left and Right; rather, it is between open and closed. I dispute “closed” as the proper characterization of the metaphysical dream Blair opposes. More accurately, the opposite of the Baby Boomer ideal is a form of life oriented around loyalty, commitment, and love’s powerful demands. But Blair is right about the central importance of the conflict, which is happening at the deepest level of our conscious lives and subconscious dreams.