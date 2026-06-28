Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) rallying immigrants with modest budgets to flip safe seats of main-stream Democrats backed by billionaires and corporate media, represents the revival of a Tammany Hall political machine that controlled New York State and City for 100 years after 1850.

The New York City “machine” began by New York, upholsterer and Revolutionary War veteran William Mooney, as a patriotic Catholic fraternal and charitable organization in 1786 called The Society of St. Tammany that sought to be a populist democratic alternative to aristocratic Federalists.

Under Aaron Burr (who was active in the society until his political downfall after the 1804 duel Alexander Hamilton), aligned with the Democratic-Republican Party of Thomas Jefferson to win the 1800 presidency. The society in the 1820s and 1830s shifted its focus to organizing immigrant and working-class participation in politics and government.

Fernando Wood seized control of Tammany Hall in 1850 to create a party that organized immigrant (particularly Irish) and “Gangs of New York.” Wood’s 1854 mayoral victory brought City Hall under Tammany’s influence. He served as mayor from 1855 to 1858, and 1860 to 1862.

Tammany Hall created a pragmatic Democrat Party template for capturing big cities by playing-off immigrants against nativist forces, often through the use of raw violence, graft and vote manipulation.

Tammany sustained power through district “Ward Bosses” that operated as intermediaries, while the central organization controlled nominations for public office, city contracts, and government appointments. Loyal constituents were provided jobs, housing assistance, legal aid, and other extralegal services in an era before modern social welfare programs.

Tammany Hall reached its zenith of graft under the leadership of William M. Tweed in 1868 following the Civil War. The former bookkeeper and volunteer fireman, rose through the ranks to assemble the “Tweed Ring,” that included Mayor A. Oakey Hall, Comptroller Richard “Slippery Dick” Connolly, and Head the Department of Public Parks Peter B. Sweeny.

The Ring passed a new city charter in 1870 that created a Board of Audit to solidify their total control of money and power that facilitated:

· Inflating public contracts and bills by factors of five to one hundred times the legitimate amount;

· Demanding kickbacks from contractors and suppliers;

· Awarding patronage jobs and contracts to loyalists; and

· Manipulating elections; and

· controlling the courts and the treasury.

A prominent example of the “griff” was construction of the New York County Courthouse (referred to as Tweed Courthouse) that began in 1861 at an estimated cost of $250,000. The project due to padded invoices and diverted funds ultimately cost $13 million. That was over twice the $7.2 million cost of the Alaska Purchase from Russia in 1867.

The Tweed Ring machine pocketed about $200 million from New York City taxpayers. That number adjusted for inflation would equal $5 billion today.

Democrat Socialists of America ran as populists in New York and Maryland district Primaries against intensely wired Democrat Party advocacy groups, unions, and identity rights groups cemented together by big money. The machine for decades rarely lost any election, and never lost “en masse.”

The DSA platform opposed the U.S. alliance with Israel and themes like opposing corporate greed. Establishment candidates were initially considered so unbeatable, only 7% of registered voters cast ballots.

Brooklyn borough president Antonio Reynoso who was a respected establishment figure and had virtually every endorsement possible from both liberal groups and real estate interests; lost by over 25 points to first-time Democratic Socialist Claire Valdez.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair and nine-year incumbent Adriano Espaillat, lost to 32-year-old doctoral student Darializa Avila Chevalier.

Just like William M. Tweed a century ago, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani is being hailed as the new Democrat “kingmaker.” NBC blamed the Democrat Party shellacking on a populist turn against oligarchy.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani immediately delivered on the DSA’s key campaign promise when the New York City Rent Guidelines Board voted 7-1 to approve his platform to “freeze the rent” for both one-year and two-year leases on over 1 million rent-stabilized apartments. [above] The only “no” vote was an appointee of Mamdani’s predecessor, Mayor Eric Adams.

The Mountaintop Times estimates a 2-year reduction in NYC rents will result in a 13% drop in covered apartment building values. Given banks require at least 30% collateral, a 13% value haircut means that owner’s equity is almost cut in half and most of those loans are now in default.