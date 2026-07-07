The Democrat Socialists of America (DSA) are contesting 150 elections nationwide, so far they have won 38 of 76 elections they competed in this cycle. Their secret sauce is forcing incumbent Democrats to either be loyal to the Democrat Party, or fully embrace DSA’s “worker’s power” machine.

The Mountain Top Times reported that the DSA represents the revival of Tammany Hall type political machines that controlled New York City politics and influenced national policy for over a century from 1858 to 1968.

The machines provided vital, hands-on support to poor, newly arrived immigrants. By trading jobs, housing, and essentials for immigrant votes, constituents showed intense loyalty in voting for hand-picked candidates.

Tammany and other large city machines were structured like a corporate hierarchy, with a central boss directing precinct and district leaders who maintained a daily, personal presence in their neighborhoods. This strategy allowed the machine to easily rally voters and mollify dissent.

When Tammany-backed candidates won, the organization gained “honest graft” patronage in excess of public official salaries. That included favors-for the appointment of lawyers to semi-official boards that brought large financial returns from foreknowledge of public works locations, such as subways, which created profitable real estate plays possible for insiders.

Despite being synonymous with municipal corruption—most famously under William M. “Boss” Tweed—Tammany Hall regularly championed progressive legislation. Its politicians were early proponents for workers’ compensation, minimum-wage laws, and other social welfare schemes.

Primary elections were created beginning in the Progressive Era to inten-tionally strip the power of party bosses to hand-pick candidates at “smoke-filled conventions,” supposedly handing the right directly to voters.

But the advent of primaries has meant that government contracts and social spending that was administrated broadly and effectively by party bosses to keep constituents happy, is now steered by incumbent politicians to corporations, labor and not-for-profit interests to curry campaign cash.

In highly urbanized states like California that has the nation’s second largest media market, incumbents now spend 70% to 80% of their campaign budgets on TV and much of the rest on streaming and digital.

Media spending explains why California billionaires are candidates. [below]

The DSA structured as a grass-roots and membership-dues funded nonprofit, rather than a traditional political campaign, has raised just $6.39 million. But with a 50% winning streak, DSA has established itself as a disciplined and ideologically cohesive organization that offers skilled volunteer labor as a substitute for campaign contributions.

Those DSA volunteer door-knockers, micro-influencers, and etc. are now hyper-focused on winning 74 more races. Their candidates understand that when they win, the DSA will exert ongoing leverage over their offices.