The Magnificent 7 tech stocks that include Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla crashed by over 70% during the of the Global Financial Crisis. But since bottoming in March 2009, the shares are up by over 1,000% in the greatest stock market boom in the history.

The warm glow of the Mag 7 boom caused a 697% gain by the Standard & Poors 500 Index (S&P 500) since 2009. The only boom that was even close was the Roaring 20s from 1920 to 1929 when the S&P 500 Index rose by 421%.

The Roaring 20s bubble was driven by the tech stocks of their day including: Radio Corporation of America (RCA), which saw a 200-fold increase, utilities led by General Electric, automotive firms led by General Motors, and industrials led by U.S. Steel.

Irving Fisher the most famous economist in the 1920s, claimed that stock prices had hit “what looks like a permanently high plateau.” That was just two weeks before the catastrophic October 24, 1929 “Black Thursday” market crash that launched the Great Depression.

The same RCA stock that led the markets in the 1920s dropped from a high of over $500 in September 1929 to just $26 by late October 1929. RCA stock stabilized, then plunged to a final low of $2.625 in May 1932.

From the ashes of the 2008 financial crisis until the peak in October 2025, the Mag 7 titans didn’t just lead the markets; they became the market by capturing 34% of the value of the combined 500 of the S&P 500 stocks.

According to Sylvain Saurel, “For nearly two decades, the strategy was simple: buy the dip, buy the tech, and watch the chart go up and to the right.” But “the bull run that defined a generation has officially ended. The mathematics of the situation are stark, irrefutable, and terrifying for anyone still holding onto the strategies of the last decade.”

The Big Tech business model was the envy of capitalism. Microsoft and Google generated an algorithm, built digital castles with moats to keep competitors out, then monetized their traffic billions of times each year.

Trillions in revenue flowed in to companies that didn’t have to constantly reinvest in factories or physically transport goods to stay competitive. Blessed with hundreds of billions in free cash flow, they goosed their stock prices by buying back their own shares.

But then came Artificial Intelligence. Faced with the opportunity risk of missing out in what many experts claim will be bigger than the Industrial Revolution, the Space Race, and the internet buildout combined; tech titans decided to go all-in on spending.

AI spending for 2026 is estimated at $690 billion. Google, Facebook /Meta, Amazon, and Tesla are committed to spending $450 billion this year. Total AI-related infrastructure spending will ramp up to $3 trillion by 2030 and $4.8 trillion by 2033.

This is not a normal 1-2 year investment cycle; it is a structural metamorphosis of the U.S. economy with cash initially flowing into four categories:

1. Data Center Infrastructure: Facilities, electricity, cooling systems and High-performance networking switches and routers.

2. Specialized Hardware: Graphic Processing Units, Accelerator custom chips, and Edge AI Device Chips.

4. Cloud Infrastructure: AI Compute Hosting Services, Massive cloud storage, and Content Delivery Network Chatbots.

5. Research and Development: Large Language Model training and industry-specific applications.

The Tech industry has no experience managing this type of relentless long-term debt-based capital investment required of industrial giants. Will AI work, will AI generate more revenue than spend is now an existential risk to investors