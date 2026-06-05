The Department of Justice (“DOJ”) just announced expansion of West Coast Health Care Fraud Strike Force to include prosecutions involving digital health executives and healthcare technology-related fraud schemes.

The public knows that California receives the nation’s largest amount of Medicaid fundings (about $150 billion annually), despite rumors of rampant California Medi-Cal healthcare fraud (18 U.S.C. § 1347).

In the past, most federal judges allowed California providers committing healthcare fraud to negotiate plea agreements, which included reduced charges, sentencing jail time, restitution, and credit for cooperation.

But that began to change in June of last year with the Trump DOJ implementing Operation Gold Rush that busted a Russian transnational criminal organization that submitted over $12 billion in fraudulent claims to U.S. health insurance programs—including $10.6 billion to Medicare—the largest single criminal fraud case ever brought by the DOJ.

The criminal organization used a network of foreign straw men who exploited the stolen identities of over a million Americans across all 50 states and used their confidential medical records to submit the fraudulent Medicare claims.

The DOJ’s Strike Force Analytics Team detected “anomalous billing” with the help of proactive DOGE AI data analytics. The effort successfully prevented the fraudsters from receiving all but $41 million of $4.45 billion of already approved and scheduled Medicare payments. Unfortunately, Medicare improperly paid $900 million to dubious Medicare supplemental insurers.

A Paragon Health Institute study titled: The Persistent Obamacare Enrollment Fraud, estimates that 6.2 million Affordable Care Act (ACA) enrollments, or 27 percent of national enrollments, are duplicates, improper or fake. Annually causing U.S. taxpayers about $25 billion.

The Strike Force highlighted that Silicon Valley is now “ground zero for technology-driven health care fraud schemes that seek to cheat taxpayer-funded programs like Medicare.” As the largest concentration of digital health companies, the San Francisco Bay Area digital platforms create both innovation benefits and opportunities to scale healthcare fraud volume on.

The DOJ experts have begun scrutinizing telehealth platforms, digital prescribing models, and AI-enabled care delivery following prosecutions of digital health executives and fraud schemes migrating into tech corridors.

Vice President JD Vance has led the Trump administration’s California anti-fraud task force by taking action to defer $1.3 billion in Medicaid matching funds to California — described as the largest such deferral in history.

The Vice President publicly stated that “California has not taken fraud very seriously.” He cited concerns over rapid growth in home health and hospice spending, outlier billing patterns and insufficient state-level enforcement.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, sent formal letters to California Governor Gavin Newsom demanding comprehensive program integrity action plans to respond to “major red flags” regarding billions of federal dollars squandered on hospice and home health.

Vance will provide high-level political and administrative leadership for the anti-fraud task force that includes the Department of Justice’s Health Care Fraud Unit; U.S. Attorney’s Offices; and HHS Inspector General.