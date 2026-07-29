Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared under subpoena to face the Homeland Security subcommittee chaired by Dr. Rand Paul to answer questions about entries from his recently released personal diary proving that he lied to Congress in the past about COVID-19 origins, gain-of-function research, and shutdown recommendations and past Congressional testimony. Dr. Fauci like past mobsters, invoked the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination 106 times.

Dr. Fauci opening statement to Senate Homeland Security Subcommittee:

“Member Paul, members of the Committee, I served at the NIH [National Institute of Health] for over 54 years. In that 38 of those years as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. [NIAID]

I proved that I believe in and respect the value of legitimate Congressional oversight. In fact, I testified before and or briefed Senate and House Congressional over Senate and House committees. Well over 200 times over those 38 years.

During and after the COVID pandemic. I have appeared multiple times for hearings in the Senate and the House, usually under oath. And sat for several days long transcribed sworn interviews answering questions about the very issues that are now the subject of this hearing.

However, given Senator Paul’s obvious obsession with calling for my prosecution, his repeated slanderous comments about me, and recently his publicly releasing my unredacted personal diary aimed at embarrassing and intimidating me; the only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he is calling me before this committee is to get me to say something, anything, that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up in his words quote, “behind bars.”

Any reasonable person who has followed his unhinged obsession with me would readily come to the same conclusion. Therefore, although it pains me to do so, because of the respect I have for the legislative branch of government and my decades long record of cooperating with Congress; under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the 5th Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions. Thank you.”

Dr. Fauci received an “Unconditional Pardon” from outgoing President Biden for the period from January 1, 2014, through January 20, 2024, for any offenses against the United States which he may have committed or taken part as Director of NIAID, White House Coronavirus Task Force member, White House COVID-19 Response Team member, and Chief Medical Advisor to the President.

The Covid-19 “virus effect” itself caused large voluntary reductions in activity due to fear of infection. But the “policy effect” from mandatory school closures and economic lockdowns and prolonged added substantial extra cost on top of the virus’s direct impacts.

The average lifetime cost for Covid-19 school closures was estimated by Stanford economist Eric Hanushek at 5–6% of student lifetime earnings. When those individual losses are aggregated and the impact on future economic growth is included, the present-value costs to the U.S. economy was estimated at least $28 trillion over the rest of the 21st century.

Congressional Budget Office estimated that the gross domestic product (GDP) lost output from Covid-19 mandatory closures was as $7.6 trillion through 2030 and $15.7 trillion over the rest of the 21st century. CBO estimated COVID-19 added federal relief spending was $6 trillion.