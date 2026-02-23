Mountain Top Times' Substack

Jim Jaime Edwards
5h

BRIEF COMMENT ON THE ACTIVITIES IN MÉXICO TODAY, SUNDAY, February 22, 2026

I’m a big advocate for Mexico GDP at $7t USD IN 2050! The potential # 7 economy in the world. The immediate, interim conditions, this year are different.

________

THIS MORNING

The Méxican Government with USA support of an unspecified nature sought to arrest "El Mencho" founder - head of

CJNG -

Translates to "the Jalisco New Generation Cartel"

In the course of the arrest operation by Mexican troops El Mencho was killed.

The remaining leadership of CJNG communicated to the Mexican Government to immediately turn over the body to them or they would wreak havoc throughout the country , including hotels, resorts and private residences ( presumably belonging to their rivals.

My opinión is that it will blow over, one cartel being weakened at a time.

Right now - I cancelled my trip to Mexico planned for tomorrow. I have not cancelled my longer term plans for a housing factory in Baja.

