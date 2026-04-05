Financial State of the Union 2026 published on April Fool’s Day calculated that the United States’ total debt and obligations of $170.3 trillion when divided by the number of taxpayers, found each taxpayer owes $1.1 million.

The non-partisan Truth in Accounting (TIA) foundation for a quarter century has publicly provided tools and analysis to track and calculate actual federal, state and District of Columbia spending and total obligations [above]. TIA on-line Data-Z (data-z.org) provides taxpayers with tools for in-depth understanding of governments’ financial and economic condition.

Forty-nine of the fifty state governments have balanced budget requirements either in law or in their constitutions, with only the federal government and Vermont not having such mandates.

Government accountants rely on dicey expenditure and revenue estimates for coming year’s budgets, with some sources omitting the cost of pension and health insurance, or using wildly optimistic earnings projections. TIA uses state discount rates applied by their independent actuaries to keep a running tally of what government owes when bills are incurred.

The Treasury Department’s latest estimate of the U.S. debt is only $31.4 trillion. But Truth in Accounting by using independently established accounting rules that include unfunded Social Security, Medicare, pensions and other unfunded federal obligations found the true amount owed is $170.3 trillion as of the 2026 fiscal year beginning in November 2026.

Given that the “average net worth” of American taxpayers is about $876,000, the average taxpayer owes the federal government 183,000. But that figure is skewed by the wealth of the super-rich

The “average net worth” of American taxpayers is calculated as about $876,000. Therefore, the average taxpayers is liable for $183,000, or about 25% more than their average net worth. But that figure is dramatically skewed by the concentrations of wealth held by the super-rich.

The latest Federal Reserve survey data for “median net worth”, meaning half have more and half have less, is $161,000. That means the average U.S. taxpayer in the middle is liable to the federal government for $940,000, or about 5 times more than their net worth.

TIA reported that American taxpayers are also on the hook for $2.9 trillion in state debt and obligations. But unlike American federal taxpayers, the super-rich always have the choice to escape high tax burden states by “voting with their feet” and moving to another low tax burden state.

TIA found that California tax-payers in 2024 were on the hook for $294.1 billion, or about $21,800 each. But that assumes that the super-rich will stick around and face of the expected Billionaire Tax Act—which would impose a one-time 5% excise tax on the worldwide net worth of residents worth more than $1 billion as of January 1, 2026.

Last year there was a gold rush out of California lots of billionaires voted with their feet by moving to no-income-tax state like Florida and Nevada:

· Google co-founder Larry Page took his estimated net worth of $244–274 billion and relocated to Miami, Florida’s Coconut Grove and transferred dozens of California LLCs out of state in December 2025; · Google co-founder Sergey Brin took his estimated net worth of $226–253 billion relocated to Miami, Florida’s Allison Island and transferred multiple LLCs, a super-yacht and private aviation interests out of California; · Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took his estimated net worth of $200 billion+ and relocated to Miami, Florida’s Indian Creek Island, Florida in Miami; · PayPal and Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel took his net worth of $29 billion and relocated to Miami, Florida to open Thiel Capital ventures. · Hankey Group Chairman Don Hankey took his $8.2 billion and relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada; · Filmmaker Steven Spielberg took his $7.8 billion and relocated to New York City; · Uber Founder Travis Kalanick took his $3.2 billion and relocated to Austin, Texas;