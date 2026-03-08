The U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce expanded its Medicaid fraud investigation by sending letters on March 3 to 10 states — California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Maine, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Washington — requesting information on fraud, waste and abuse, as well as Medicaid program integrity efforts.

The Committee later followed up with public statement on its website focusing on law enforcement actions that have demonstrated high-risk of fraud levels for Medicaid in an expanding number of states:

“It’s no secret that Medicaid fraud schemes have possibly cost the program billions of dollars annually across the country. These schemes contribute greatly to rising health care costs and strain our healthcare system, all at the expense of Medicaid beneficiaries and taxpayers.”

President Donald Trump specifically called out California, Maine, Massachusetts and Minnesota in his Feb. 24 State of the Union, then named Vice President J.D. Vance would lead the country’s “war on fraud.”

The next day, Maine Gov. Janet Mills angrily claimed the federal investigations were a “political attack.”

Minnesota as the initial target of CMS accusations involving 14 Medicaid “high-risk” for fraud categories, submitted what it called a comprehensive CAP denying the allegations on December 31, 2025.

CMS has legitimate authority under federal Medicaid law to require states to submit corrective action plans when a state is out of compliance with program integrity requirements. Historically, the states would submit a plan, CMS reviewed it, they negotiated terms, and CMS monitors the plan.

But CMS dismissed the Minnesota response as “a document labeled as a CAP,” saying it lacked enforceable timelines, performance metrics, and specific enforcement commitments. CMS issued a $259 million Medicaid reimbursement freeze, based on Minnesota average monthly billings.

CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz, MD on March 3 sent a 30-day demand letter to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, requiring similar detailed documentation for the state’s fraud detection, program integrity infra-structure, managed care oversight, and corrective actions. With a 50% larger population, NY reimbursement freeze would be over $400 million

Dr. Oz emphasized that CMS protects beneficiaries and ensuring proper stewardship of Medicaid funds remains central to the federal-state partnership. Dr. Oz stated that New York failing to respond appropriately to the CMS demand for information regarding fraud, waste, and abuse would result in federal enforcement of a corrective action plan (CAP).

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office responded to being called out for fraud by posting on X in January: “We hate fraud — come in, J.D..” The governor Newsom was quoted as stating: “You’re welcome to personally inspect every couch and flip every cushion.”

But at almost 7 times larger in population than Minnesota, CMS implementing a California Medicaid corrective action plan would cause about a $2 billion per month freeze on Medicaid reimbursements.