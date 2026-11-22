The not-for-profit Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), as the largest recipient of federal homelessness funds with over $1 billion funding the last 5 years, agreed to be banned from federal funding and disgorge $150 million for flagrant mismanagement, fraud, waste and abuse.

White House launched a national all-of-government ‘Task Force to Eliminate Fraud’ in June to prosecute criminal elements infecting the U.S. homeless industrial complex that began with the suspension of LAHSA.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner, former NFL star and Pastor at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Texas, initiated Operation Clean House in Memphis, Tennessee; New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; Kansas City, Missouri; Kansas City, Kansas; New Orleans, Louisiana; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Cleveland, Ohio; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Columbus, and Ohio to arrest and remove “crooks and fraudsters.”

HUD Inspector General Special Agents and the U.S. Marshals Service over the next month arrested 491 criminal fugitives living in HUD-assisted housing charged with drug trafficking, rape, and sex offences.

Acting HUD Inspector General Brian D. Harrison declared: “These arrests are only one part of our strategy. Our investigators, auditors, evaluators, and analysts are attacking threats to HUD programs from every direction. Whether it is violent criminals hiding in HUD-assisted housing, fraudsters stealing taxpayer dollars, or weaknesses that leave federal housing programs vulnerable to abuse, we will use every authority and every tool available to protect these programs and the people they serve.”

Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli announced at a press conference in LA on September 18th that the Department of Justice targeting schemes that stole millions from programs meant to house California’s homeless had arrested Michael Young that through ‘Home at Last’ received more than $100 million in taxpayer funds and misappropriated over $12 million into shell companies, real estate, a nightclub, a bingo hall and personal expenses.

AUSA Essayli emphasized: “The scale and brazenness of these fraudsters expose a profound failure by the State of California and Los Angeles County to safeguard public funds. Millions intended to house the homeless allegedly financed private real estate, a nightclub, a bingo hall, and personal expenses. Taxpayers deserve accountability. We will follow the money, expose the corruption, and prosecute those who exploit the American people for personal gain.”

Also arrested for a combined $14 million in fraud were Los Angeles nonprofit ‘Special Service for Groups’ employee Lakiya Malone, who was charged in a 21-count federal indictment for alleged bribery, fraud and kickbacks related to “nonexistent ghosts who received services; and Donye Mitchell, who inflated his salary, made personal credit card payments, bought gifts for family, used federal funds to pay off his bail for domestic violence and assault charges.

Direct federal spending on housing assistance totaled $78 billion in 2025:

· $38 billion in tenant-based rental assistance for low-income households receive a voucher that allows them to choose housing in the private market while paying 30 percent of their income toward rent. The voucher, administered by local public housing authorities, covers the remainder of the rent.

· $17 billion in project-based rental assistance through HUD contracts with property owners who agree to rent their units to low-income households. Households pay 30 percent of their income toward rent and HUD makes up the difference.

· $9 billion in public housing through public housing authorities that own and operate housing units and rent them directly to low-income households, who pay 30 percent of their income.

Direct spending on housing increased 27 percent faster than inflation over the last 20 years, from $61 billion in 2006 to $78 billion in 2025.