GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) is drastically reshaping modern medicine because it targets the gut-brain-metabolic axis that drives most chronic disease. In addition to obesity, there is evidence these compounds will soon be addressing cardiovascular disease, heart failure, kidney disease, neurodegeneration, fatty liver disease, and systemic inflammation.

GLP-1 receptor agonists were first approved as injectables for type 2 diabetes in 2005 and chronic weight management in 2021. An oral pill was just approved in December 2026. GLP-1 +GIP (Glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) +glucagon are even more powerful drugs and represent the next decade of metabolic therapeutics.

Strategies to age well that individuals have relied upon for centuries have only been triggered when individuals were willing to engage in hard efforts. When people crossed the edge where breathing rises and muscles burn, their bodies would release hundreds of compounds that promote numerous beneficial downstream adaptations.

But just before crossing that edge where myokines—molecules can reduce inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity, strengthen blood vessels, and enhance brain function; human brains first interprets the strain as danger and urge the person to stop before they can realize the useful benefits of movements.

Research has established that GLP-1 weight loss treatments reduce the difficulty of crossing that “edge” by reducing joint inflammation and osteoarthritis pain, and promoting significant improvements in physical function scores, such as enhanced grip strength, motor coordination and the ability to engage in pain-free walking distances.

Metabolic diseases are currently treated when the problem becomes obvious such as obesity, hypertension, prediabetes, fatty liver, elevated A1c, rising triglycerides. The real problem is that biologic changes typically begin occurring up to a decade before annual lab results flag concerns.

Individuals will soon be empowered by their health insurers with devices to continuously monito lactate drift, impaired fat oxidation, creeping visceral fat, and low mitochondrial flexibility. Earlier detection will encourage earlier utilizations of oral GLP-1s: because the “future is not treating metabolic disease; it might be preventing it.”

These drugs are not magic and do not replace body-movements, nutrition, strength training, or sleep. Risks for negative side effects include GI issues, gallbladder problems, lean mass loss, and long-term unknowns. GLP-1 is most effective when supported by metabolic health fundamentals.

Below are recent research reports from Becker Hospital Review regarding expanding potential uses and potential risks associated with GLP-1s:

1. Potential use for substance use disorder

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis found an association between GLP-1 medication use and a decreased substance use disorder risk, according to a study published March 4 in The BMJ.

The study analyzed data from more than 600,000 veterans with Type 2 diabetes and found GLP-1s use had a 14% lower risk of developing any substance use disorder compared to veterans taking other diabetes medications. Risk declined 18% for alcohol, 14% for cannabis, 20% for cocaine and nicotine and 25% for opioids.

Among veterans with preexisting substance use disorders, GLP-1 use was associated with 30% fewer emergency department visits, 25% fewer hospitalizations, 40% fewer overdoses and 50% fewer drug-related deaths over three years.

2. Risks of osteoporosis and gout

In early March, two separate retrospective studies found associations between GLP-1 medications and an elevated osteoporosis risk for some patients.

One preprint study, which was presented March 2 at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ annual meeting in New Orleans, analyzed five years of medical records for more than 146,000 patients with obesity and Type 2 diabetes. About 4% of those taking GLP-1s developed osteoporosis, while the control group had a 3% osteoporosis rate. The study also found that gout rates were 7.4% for GLP-1 users versus 6.6% for nonusers.

Epic Research conducted the other study, which used Epic’s Cosmos database to evaluate osteoporosis risk among approximately 2 million adults with Type 2 diabetes and 380,000 without diabetes. Findings differed across the two patients groups. The researchers found an 8.7% lower osteoporosis risk for patients taking GLP-1s for Type 2 diabetes and a 22% higher osteoporosis risk for GLP-1 users who maintained a stable weight and did not have diabetes.

3. Drug effectiveness in lowering kidney disease and injury risk

When it comes to lowering the risk of chronic kidney disease and acute kidney injury SGLT2 inhibitors may be more effective than GLP-1s, according to a study comparing the two drug classes.

The Denmark-based study, published Jan. 20 in JAMA, analyzed data on more than 36,000 patients who took sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors — which include Jardiance, Farxiga and Invokana — and nearly 19,000 who took GLP-1 receptor agonists — such as Ozempic.

The researchers found a 6.7% risk for developing chronic kidney disease over five years in the SGLT2 inhibitor group, compared to an 8.2% risk in the GLP-1 cohort. Additionally, in the SGLT2 group, 25.2 per 100 individuals experienced acute kidney injury within five years, compared to 28.7 per 100 individuals in the GLP-1 group.