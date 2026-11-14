Goldman Sachs economics team led by Jan Hatzius and Dominic Wilson, just issued their 2027 global-macro-outlook that predicts: “AI spending approaching its peak growth impulse; global credit markets are absorbing enormous financing requirements; and the consequences of higher interest rates are still working through the system.”



GS global predicts equity earnings growth is poised to more than halve in 2027 as the artificial intelligence investment boom peaks and momentum is fading fast. Goldman’s top-down estimates show 2027 earnings growth plunging by 50% in every major market:

U.S. growth slowing from 32% to 16%;

Europe growth slowing from 24% to 8%;

Japan growth slowing from 22% to 13%, and

MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan growth falling from 77% to 30%.

GS The deceleration stems from hyperscaler capital peaking, resulting in

capital expenditure growth projections for the S&P 500 dropping from +12% in 2026 to a projected to -9% in 2027. Furthermore, rising depreciation charges and elevated borrowing costs will put margins under pressure.



Takeaways:



• Goldman expects global growth to remain surprisingly resilient, but the balance of risks has shifted noticeably toward the downside.



• The AI investment boom still has another powerful year ahead, although the distinction between economic growth and equity-market returns is becoming increasingly important.



• The Fed is expected to tighten further before reversing course, creating

an unusually complicated transition for rates and risk assets.



• Goldman sees a more constructive role for bonds as the year progresses,

even while energy shocks and fiscal pressures remain formidable threats.



Best quote in response to GS latest update:



“Goldman Sachs is still arguing that the world economy can keep moving

forward despite an increasingly intimidating list of obstacles. Their forecasts have consistently given more weight to underlying economic resilience than to the procession of crises dominating financial headlines, and the 2027 outlook largely continues that tradition.”



Polite way to say GS is always ludicrously positive in the face of disaster.