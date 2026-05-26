Oak Ridge National Labs’ creation of two devices that for the first time can reliably measure heat transfer and liquid flows inside Molten Salt Reactors has kicked off a new era of much safer and cheaper nuclear power

MSR designs were developed and experimentally operated at U.S. national laboratories from 1950 to 1969 [above]. They were initially expected to dominate over conventional Light Water Reactors (LWRs), because MSRs could operate much more safely and cheaply at commercial grid-scale.

Unlike LWRs that require 153 atmospheres [2,250 psi] containment vessels capable of preventing reactor coolant from boiling at 345 °C, MSRs can operate at near atmospheric pressure and its coolant does not boil until 1430 °C. As a result, MSR containment vessels can operating at 700 °C, are less expensive to build and achieve 50% more energy production.

If an MSR did overheat, thermal expansion would naturally increase neutron leakage, causing a strong negative temperature drop that would automatically reduce fission without external intervention.

In the event of a crack in an MSR containment chamber, the liquid salts are non-reactive with air or water, and exhibit low volatility even at high temperatures. This contrasts drastically with water-cooled LWR systems that can suffer runaway power increases, threatening steam explosions and radioactive releases.

Unlike LWR nuclear generating systems that can only operate with enriched uranium-235 as fuel, Molten Salt Reactors can utilize plutonium-239 (recycled LWR spent fuel), and uranium-233 bred from thorium-232.

The spot price for uranium oxide (U₃O₈, or yellowcake) as of May 2026 was $220 per kilogram before enrichment. That is about three times more expensive than the $70 per kilogram cost for reactor-grade thorium that requires no enrichment.

The MSR cost advantage is magnified due to its higher thermal efficiency, simplified safety systems, and waste reduction. The cost advantages including raw material cost, processing requirements, and overall fuel-cycle costs are enormous as shown below:

Despite the enormous potential cost and safety advantages, the last experimental Molten Salt Reactor at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory after accumulating over 13,000 hours producing at 8 MW to achieve all its goals went offline in 1969. The U.S. Atomic Energy Commission primary reason for abandoning MSR was to free up resources to develop Liquid Metal Fast Breeder Reactors, that never achieved commercial viability.

The two new Oak Ridge National Laboratory devices meet the commercial licensing requirements for continuous monitoring of thermal conductivity heat transfer and viscosity flows in uranium-bearing molten salts.

‘Variable Gap System’ precisely measures thermal conductivity by tracking heat flows through fractions of a millimeter of molten salt; while thee ‘Rolling Ball Viscometer’ quantifies viscosity by measuring the speed at which a small ball travels through the liquid salt sample conditions.

Venture capital interest in molten salt reactors has surged in gold rush to scale the energy needs for massive hyperscaler data centers to train artificial intelligence systems.

Nucleation Capital of Menlo Park, CA that funded Copenhagen Atomics (thorium molten salt thermal breeder reactor that converts nuclear waste into fuel) and Core Power (partner in Molten Chloride Fast Reactor development).

Other prominent VC firms with significant MSR/advanced nuclear activity include: Breakthrough Energy Ventures; DCVC; Khosla Ventures; Founders Fund; Positron Ventures; Future Ventures and True Venture