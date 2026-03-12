A new report from the non-partisan California Legislative Analyst Office (LAO) highlights the risk that California’s progressive income tax system being heavily weighted to stock market performance, in a “bear market” for California tech stocks could cause a huge California revenue crisis.

California’s General Fund is predominantly derived from personal income taxes, sales tax, and corporation tax for approximately 97% of revenue.

California capital gains taxes, equity compensation and investment returns historically have caused tax revenues to rise by about +30% in a bull market. But in bear markets, California tax revenues have tended fall by a -17% average and take almost 32 months to recover [above].

Gov. Newsom’s proposed budget for next year released in January 2026 increased forecasted revenues to $231 billion due to recent investor enthusiasm around Artificial Intelligence (AI) pushing the stock market prices to record highs and boosting state technology worker compensation.

California experienced 7 bull and bear markets since the 1973 [below].

Gov. Jerry Brown in his first two terms during the 1970s OPEC Oil Embargo, was forced to abandon the state’s commitment to spend 18% of state revenues on infrastructure projects to balance huge budget deficits.

With infrastructure spending falling to just 1% of the budget, powerful corporate interests and labor unions were decimated. They responded over the next 50 years by passing 100 state-wide ballot initiatives that Constitutionally locked-in state annual special interest spending.

The good news is that California’s population doubling from 20 million to almost 40 million drove huge state revenue gains. The bad news is that the 100 new initiatives now eat-up huge percentages of annual budgets.

Since the 2017-2018 fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, the California State Controller has failed to timely file audited financial statements. As a result, California State Auditors each year flags the failure as a high-risk concern.

Since Governor Gavin Newsom assumed office in 2019, California has not produced a single audited financial statement on time. The California Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for fiscal year 2023–24 was due to be filed by December 30, 2024, but was delayed for nine months before being published in September 2025.

California administers $136.6 billion in federal funds to support 15 million low income residents on Medi-Cal (California’s Medicaid program), plus oversees federal initiatives such as child welfare, foster care, CalWORKs, and other public health efforts. Total California federal funding is currently over $175 billion annually.

The California 2024 Single Audit, which evaluates the management of federal funds, was released on December 23, 2025. The State Auditor’s 83-page report qualified 10 major federal healthcare and human services programs, 19 control deficiencies, and a disclaimer of opinion regarding the scandalous California Unemployment Insurance program (“EDD”).

The U.S. Labor Department on February 21, 2026 deployed a “strike team” to California to address federal findings of improper payments and alleged fraud regarding the depleted EDD trust fund and $21 billion in borrowed federal funds to keep the system running.

In a statement, the department cited an 83-page California State Auditor report that determined the state’s UI system is high-risk in part due to “inadequate fraud prevention and claimant service [in its employment development department (EDD)], as well as a high rate of overturned eligibility decisions in its Unemployment Insurance Program.”

The Mountain Top Times reported that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Mehmet Oz, MD sent California a 30-day demand letter requiring detailed documentation for the state’s fraud detection, program integrity infra-structure, managed care oversight, and corrective actions regarding federal Health & Human Services funds.

The LAO warned last November that the U.S. stock market may have become overheated. While there is always a chance that “this time is different,” a stock bear market would quickly cause a California solvency crisis.