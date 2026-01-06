President Trump in a military master class implemented Venezuela regime change in 88 minutes through a highly integrated force projection. The success of Trump’s “Don-Roe” operation spells the end of China’s Belt and Road penetration across the Caribbean and South American nations.

China’s under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with about 150 partner countries, including 21 Latin American nations, invested a record high of $123 billion in global infrastructure deals in the first 6 months of 2025.

China has invested over $160 billion in Latin America, mostly through China Development Bank that focused on building infrastructure like ports (Chancay in Peru) and energy.

Their Latin America trade relationship reached $518.47 billion in 2024, up by 6% year-on-year. China is now Latin America’s third largest global mineral and agricultural products export customer, supplying about 75% of China’s total soybean imports and 98% of its lithium carbonate needs.

China dominates Latin America’s market for telecommunications equipment, with Huawei as its prime supplier. Colombia just signed on to the BRI initiative in Mayand Brazil had been warming up to membership.

Last May in a direct challenge to U.S. dominance of the region, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged $9.2 billion in credit lines for the 30-member Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

China’s most important Latin American financial relationship has been Venezuela, where China invested $60 billion in infrastructure secured by oil-backed loans. China’s state-owned Sinopec oil company was by far Venezuela’s largest buyer of crude oil, taking almost 800,000 barrels a day paid in Chinese yuan at a steep discount.

Chinese government’s special representative for Latin American affairs envoy Qiu Xiaoqi had met with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas for an elaborate state dinner on January 2, 2026. Both nationstoasted to reaffirmed their strategic ties with pledges to build a “multipolar world of development and peace.”

All of this collapsed in 88 minutes on January 3, 2026 as dozens of MH-60 Jayhawk stealth helicopters swept in completely undetected to Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela’s largest military complex with sophisticated anti-aircraft missiles and 5,000 top troops. American Direct Action Penetrator helicopters laid down suppression fire across the 4 mile-wide base.

Simultaneously, U.S. Cyber Command malware froze the nation’s power infrastructure and 150 American fighter jets hit 15 different locations across the nation. Venezuela military’shighly fortified control center that housed the nations top two dozen generals was vaporized.

Delta Force out of Fort Bragg in North Carolina, hit the ground and captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Thy zip tied their prey in under 5 minutes and the loaded helicopters sped away in under 10 minutes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping howled at the news of the capture and rendition of Maduro. Xi demanded world powers take a lead in “respecting the development path of other nations.” He added: “The world today is undergoing changes and turbulence not seen in a century, with unilateral and bullying actions severely undermining the international order.”

Real shock and awe hit China’s National Financial Regulatory Administration. China’s top financial regulator directed its policy banks and other major lenders to immediately report all Venezuela exposure. NFRA advised banks to strengthen their risk monitoring of all Venezuela-related credit, seeking to assess potential dangers to China’s lenders.

General consensus among international bankers is now that the Yankee invaders will require U.S. creditors and claimants to become the senior creditors of Venezuelan debt. That means payments to Chinese banks that funded up to $100 billion in Venezuelan loans and purchased of financial assets, now face the precedent across Latin America that they can be permanently subordinated, or never paid.

The Mountain Top Times encourages our readers to make comments below and forward these reports to your network. We are also honored by those that subscribe to financially support our mission of delivering useful news