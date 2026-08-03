Hunter Biden in a deposition for the Winston Taylor law firm he hired in re criminal prosecutions, congressional investigations, and civil lawsuits, just claimed he and his parents can’t pay his $17 million in legal fees.

George Washington Law Professor Jonathon Turley Hunter in his latest blog post, reported that Hunter Biden has fallen from ‘Influence Peddler to Starving Artist.’ According to a sworn deposition Hunter stated:

“I don’t own anything of any value other than — and I don’t know the value of it — my paintings which I painted myself. So that’s it. And I don’t even have any other assets at all, stocks, bonds, anything like that, savings accounts.” He also added, “My family doesn’t have any money, and it’s not their debt anyway.”

Senator Joe Biden held no formal Democrat party leadership positions (such as Majority/Minority Leader or Whip) from 2000 to 2009. He was Chairman or Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee until leaving on January 15, 2009 to become Obama’s Vice President.

When Joe became Vice President his reported net worth was $27,012. When he left in January 2017, his net worth was just $1,383,00. He did leave with an $8 million advance to write two books, plus one from his wife.

His son Hunter Biden’s total reported income from 2001–2005 was $100,000 a year consulting retainer from MBNA Bank, until it was acquired by Bank of America in 2006.

Hunter Biden’s consulting firm officially reported $11 million in revenue between 2013-2019, with $5.8 million coming from China and $4 million coming from the Burisma natural gas utility in Ukraine while Joe was VP.

But the House Oversight Committee based on discovery of his laptop, estimated that Hunter had received $24 million from Ukraine, China and Romania from 2015 to 2019. We will never know the true number, because Hunter got a blanket pardon from Jow.

Hunter’s only known income since 2020, was the sale of his abstract paintings sold through the Georges Bergès Gallery in New York. Hunter only reported revenue from 10 buyers of $1.5 million ($900,000 after commission).

Hunter in 2021 wrote an unsuccessful memoire ‘Beautiful Things.’ The book was mostly about his crack cocaine addiction, especially after his brother Beau Biden’s died of brain cancer in May 2015.

Hunter claimed he bought cocaine on Washington DC and Los Angeles streets, then cooked his own crack in hotel rooms. He also hooked-up with his brother’s widow Hallie, and got her addicted to crack.

The statement about the Hunter’s family is interesting, since Joe and Jill Biden received numerous book contracts and were thought to be worth millions. But the Wall Street Journal recently reported last September that Joe Biden is struggling with $800,000 in debt and increased property taxes from his “blue state” of Delaware on his $2.7 million home.

Joe Biden does get a $400,000 a year in government pension, but he has been unable to get appearance fees. It seems that most Democrat fat cats blame Joe for Trump’s reelection, because he tried to cling to “to power despite his obvious deteriorating mental and physical condition.”

Hunter Biden through alleged influence peddling, was able to live in mansions and luxurious hotels for much of his life. He has become an eclectic media personality and appeared on conservative podcasts and interviews. But the “big” lifestyle was subsidized by wealthy Democratic donors and friends that no longer take his phone calls.

Fox News has reported that Winston Taylor that is known for representing top Democratic figures, has tried to connect Hunter with donors to help him cover his legal bills. But with his father out of power and apparently blowing bubbles, no one wants to bankroll Huntie’s lifestyle or buy his art.

Turley quotes Hunter as stating that he is virtually destitute: “I don’t have any assets. I don’t own a car. I don’t own a phone.” But he suggests:

“Hunter is likely to live well as a ward of the privileged class. He remains the toast of the town for the left, a type of foul-mouthed prophet who claims to have been liberated by his own excesses. For those of us who have long been critics of his antics, it remains a bit too familiar.

Hunter makes even being broke look like a grift.”