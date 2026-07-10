Since Iran on July 7, 2026 re-declared war on America by attacking a Qatari liquefied gas carrier, a Saudi tanker, and a container ship with missiles, global oil prices are basically unchanged and gas prices are actually lower.

Iran’s military command spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari claimed at the start of the war in February that the world “should get ready for oil to be $200 a barrel.” Bloomberg News backed-up the comment with interviews from a gaggle of main-stream experts from the Macquarie Group; Wood Mackenzie; Gulf Research Center and the International Monetary Fund that predicted Trump would lose the war due to the coming oil shock inflation.

Former Institute of International Finance Chief Economist Robin Brooks scientifically predicted that a closure of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would cause the global oil price to hit $180 per barrel (mmb/d). [below]

President Trump had warned Iran on February 19 to reach a “meaningful deal” with the U.S. within 10 to 15 days, or expect “really bad things.” Iran refused to offer any concessions and President Trump on Day 9 with clear skies at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, launched Operation Epic Fury that hit a secret Teheran military location.

The U.S. decapitation strike killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khameni, 18 top generals, 2 top admirals, 3 top Revolutionary Guard leaders, 12 top intelligence officers, and 17 other top officials. American forces also hit military targets and supply lines in 24 of Iran’s 31 provinces. Iran reported that the nation suffered $270 billion in damages.

The U.S. Central Command retaliated on July 7th and 8th with renewed attacks to further degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking commercial shipping and civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces hit 170 Iranian military targets including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline and 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats.

President Trump over the last six months has confirmed that America is willing and able to engage in large-scale military action without getting bogged in a protracted land war.