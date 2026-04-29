Despite Iran being in a war with the United States and their oil exports plunging from about 2 million barrels per day (mb/d) to about 500,000 b/d, their oil minister Mohsen Paknejad is still President of OPEC. Such has been the Iran Theater of the Absurd that is now racing into its end game.

Iran in 1950 was the largest Middle East oil producer with 700,000 b/d, and largest oil refiner with 500,000 b/d. But when Iran Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh and his National Front nationalized British-run Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (AIOC), production fell to 27,000 bp/d in 1952.

Despite the spectacular financial reversal, the CIA’s 1952 National Intelligence Estimate found Iran’s national standard of living did not fall, because AIOC had only been paying a 20% royalty to the government and had a policy to not hire Iranians to perform technical jobs in the oil industry.

Iran’s predominantly rural agricultural economy saw only minor pain before the CIA organized a successful coup in 1953 the reseated the Shah of Iran.

The Shaw was a co-founding member of OPEC in 1960 and Iran’s oil production rose spectacularly to 6.6 mb/d, before the Shaw was overthrown by a theocratic regime and production collapsed to about 1.5 mb/d in 1980.

Iranian annual production averaged about 3-4 mb/d for the last 47 years [shown below], before the current war began 61 days ago

Iran has regularly been in turmoil since 1951, but the difference this time is oil now accounts for 40% of GDP and today’s highly urbanized population is now feeling the stagflationary surge from the U.S. embargo BIG TIME!

Iran has spent their substantial cash reserves to pay civil service and oil worker salaries on time. There have been no food shortages because Iran can feed itself, with only sugar and tea as the only imported staples. But:

1) Annual inflation for the rest of Iran has spiked from 50% before the embargo to the Iran’s Central Bank projecting 180%;

2) Government shutting down the internet to prevent insurrection has caused a small business collapse, adding another 2 million unemployed;

3) Banks are enforcing severe daily withdrawal restrictions to 30 to 50 million rials (approx. $18-$30); and

4) Iranians are entitled to 15 gallons of gas for 5 cents a gallon per month cannot use the subsidy because Iran has to import refined oil products.

But, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), law enforcement, armed forces and general staff are funded by a 51% allocation of Iran’s oil production. The IRGC has been successful in avoiding the U.S. economic sanctions because they had layers and layers of front companies and Hezbollah that sold about 1.6 mb/d at $5-10 discounts in the black market for cash to generate foreign exchange.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) documented that the IRGC Qods Force operates a massive, illicit oil-laundering network selling millions of barrels to Chinese buyers to fund terror operations. These sales involved “shadow fleets” that obscured the oil’s origin, transferring it to small, independent “teapot” refineries in China.

Iran canceled the peace talks because they claimed President Trump was under pressure to end the blockade due to the political risk to the mid-term elections.

But as shown above, it is Iran theocratic regime that is at an existential risk of being ended.

This is the first article in a series the Mountain Top Times will be publishing on the negotiations between the U.S. and Iran.