The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of the Treasury announced on Friday a plan to issue proposed regulation concerning taxation on executive compensation paid by tax-exempt organizations.

California received a nation-high $93 billion in federal healthcare funding in 2025, about twice as much as the $55 billion for number two New York received and triple the $33 billion that number three Texas received.

Given the sheer funding size and a shocking lack of oversight, the U.S. Department of Justice prosecuted a record high $14.3 billion of California healthcare fraud in 2025, more than double the prior record of $6 billion.

As a result, the DOJ initiated a Southern California and West Coast Strike Force to prosecuted launched in the last 90 days have already indicted a rouges gallery of not-for-profit healthcare executives involved in a multi-billion series of complex health care frauds including Medicaid schemes, digital health/technology fake data and billing, kickbacks, and telemedicine.

Most taxpayers tend to view not-for-profits as charities; but California top not-for-profit healthcare compensations in 2025 included: CEO Dignity Health / CommonSpirit Health Lloyd Dean = $35.5 million; CEO Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. Gregory Adams = $15 million and; CEO Sutter Health Care Warner Thomas = $11.5 million.

Although executives for localized and direct-service Non-Government-Organizations (NGOs) with budgets that are a fraction of big hospital chains tend to receive median annual compensation of $80,000–$150,000; but some of these CEOs quietly are paid $200,000–$400,000+.

With the Task Forces identifying high-executive compensation as a leading red flag for potential not-for-profit fraud risks, the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Treasury are warning the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that they need to be more diligent in auditing executive compensation including base salary, bonuses/incentives, benefits, retirement, and large “other” or deferred components and deferred compensation.