Just as Silicon Valley’s Anthropic was completing the largest IPO in history, the California Legislative Analyst Office labeled the state budgets built “around revenues that do not incorporate the meaningful danger of a market downturn as unduly risky.” That same day, Anthropic (“ANT”) went public at a record $1.4 trillion value to raise a record $81.3 billion by selling 980 million shares at $83 per share.

The State of California since 2023 has been collecting about $30 billion per year in extra personal income taxes related to the tech stock boom, mostly related to Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). Despite this tech boom, California tax revenue has been flat. (above)

The LAO warned that even with their most optimistic forecast for a continued tsunami of tech transactions generating record stock profit and taxes, the State of California was still forecast to show over $15 billion in deficits for each of the next three years. But if there was a stock crash, those deficits would spike to over $30 billion per year. (below)

Anthropic stock trading opened at $111.50, a 34% premium to the IPO offering price, a retail buyer jumped in. But 30 minutes later the stock crashed 13% to $97, a record $200 billion drop. Tech stock selling caused global markets to start crashing.

Yesterday’s correction, turned into a global stock blood bath as Asian stock markets collapsed in the worst week of selling since COVID. Japan’s Nikkei Index plunged by over -4%, led by a -16% dive in the shares of SoftBank, and racking up a -6.8% weekly loss. The “Asian contagion” sent Taiwan’s stock index down over -16% for the week.

The U.S. stock indexes are still about even for the year, but top AI stocks are down since their peaks since June by -53%. That compares to the 2000 Dot-Com crash of top-stocks over two and a half year period lost -89% and the 2008 Great Financial Crisis that over three years lost -87%. (below)

The LAO warning is just about California’s loss from stock profits on the upside, but speed of this week’s crash means that OpenAI, the number two AI leader, will not be able to go public at its expected $1 trillion valuation. With no access to capital, the AI hyperscalers, neoclouds and other satellites companies could go into death spirals.

The State of California general tax revenue has been flat at about $240 billion per year, despite the $30 billion in annual tech boom tax revenues since 2023. State spending has averaged about $255 billion per year, resulting in about a $15 billion annual deficits that were funded out of state reserve accounts. Those reserves are now gone.

A stock crash would directly cause state tax revenues to fall to about $210 billion, but the knock-on effect of a tech crash would quickly cause the California general economy recession would curtail tax collection by another $30 billion.

As the global stock market crash continues to accelerate and tax revenues implode, the State of California could be entering its own $75 billion death spiral.