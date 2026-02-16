US Customs and Border Protection closed all air traffic from El Paso to eastern New Mexico to preview using secretive US Army M1301 Infantry Squad Vehicles mounted with high-energy LOCUST Laser Weapon Systems to shoot down large mylar balloons floating in from Mexico.

The military is now trying to distract public attention by claiming they thought they were shooting down a swarm of Mexican cartel drones delivering drugs, but intruders turned out to be just mylar party balloons floating over the near-by Fort Bliss Army base.

But the real story about mylar balloons is related to China in early 2023 floating a high-altitude surveillance balloon carrying sophisticated intelligence-gathering equipment across Alaska, down through the Midwest, that forced the Biden administration to finally deploy a $350 million F-35 fighter jet to shoot the balloon down over South Carolina with a $400,000 AIM-9X Sidewinder missile.

That Chinese balloon was approximately 200 feet tall and driven by propellers and steered by rudders. Its jet-liner sized payload was choked full of high-tech equipment that collected geo-located communications signals and other sensitive information, plus carried a huge solar panels located on the metal truss suspended below the balloon that floated across at least one of America’s anti-ballistic nuclear missile deterrent sites.

The huge balloon was initially transparent to U.S. radar instillations, because its Mylar plastic material was only weakly reflective and the slow-moving ballon was filtered out as non-aircraft background clutter or static by sophisticated American radar algorithms.

After it was shot down, the Chinese balloon was found to be utilizing components from at least 5 export-restricted U.S. companies, including an Iridium satellite module and a U.S.-based internet service provider that sent and received navigational information and provided ground surveillance.

The Biden Defense Department looked silly when it tried to claim the that the balloon operating at only about 11 miles above ground, did not offer any superior intelligence capabilities as compared that exceeded China spy satellites operating at 150-200 miles above ground.

The Trump administration has gone all-in to support the Customs and Border Protection Agency with new mobile counter-drone capabilities.

Reuters identified the M1301 Infantry Squad Vehicle anti-drone weapon assigned to Fort Bliss soldiers through Joint Task Force Southern Border since late July as a 20 kilowatt LOCUST Laser Weapon System from AeroVironment systems.

The Trump administration has funneled mobile counter-drone capabilities to US military personnel to knock down airborne drugs shipments.