Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz who is under investigation for $18 billion of fraud in federal childcare and healthcare benefit programs; is also Chairman of the $145 billion Minnesota State Board of Investment and $30 billion Teachers Retirement Association pensions that just disclosed understating private equity investment fees with top Wall Street firms by 400%.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon in late 2025 warned that the multi-billion dollar bankruptcies of private equity funded companies like subprime auto lender Tricolor and auto parts maker First Brands signaled widespread credit market risk. Dimon warned the public that there would be more trouble ahead: “When you see one cockroach, there are probably more.”

Minnesota Teachers Retirement Association (TRA) participants in 2024 commissioned attorney and top pension expert Edward Siedle, to investigate into possible “pay to play” corruption in Minnesota pensions.

The teachers questioned TPA’s 2023 annual report that statedWall Street titans Goldman Sachs, Neuberger Berman, Blackrock and others had claimed to be managing $1.6 billion of TPA private equity investments for the incredibly low annual rate of 1.15% of assets, or $24.190 million.

The teachers questioned the authenticity of the low fees, because 2024 Democrat Presidential nominee Harris’ campaign raised a shocking $36 million within 24 hours of the Walz V.P. announcement. The Harris/Walz campaign during the month of August 2024 raised $361 million, with especially big contributions from the finance industry.

Governor Tim Walz made public statements during the campaign that he and his wife had never bought any stocks or bonds, and he produced his campaign disclosure forms when serving in Congress from 2007–2019 and as Minnesota governor from 2019 as proof.

But Gov. Walz had been a national pioneer and cheerleader for state and local public employee pension plans representing 15.3 million active members and 12.4 million retirees to invest about a third of their $6 trillion in fund assets in very opaque Wall Street private equity partnerships.

The teachers and their consultant eventually succeeded in forcing a Special Review with the Office of the Legislative Auditor issuing a 113 page forensic analysis that found the true level of fees associated Wall Street private equity fees were over five times higher at $132 million per year.

Furthermore, the total amount of TPA private equity investments was over four times larger at $6.7 billion. Which means the total TPA private equity fees paid to Wall Street firms by teacher’s pension was over $500 million.

Gov. Walz managed to run the state since 2018 and be the Democrat Vice President nominee, without ever being by state or national media. That radically changed when Nick Shirley’s expose on Somali childcare “Lerning Center” broke.

The Trump administration has documented that about a third of the State of Minnesota budget was paid by the U.S. government through 687 grants totaling $23.3 billion in 2025. All of the awards are now under fraud audit. Given that those grants included funding pension costs for state and local employees, Minnesota Gov. Walz better have a good justification for paying huge private equity fees to Wall Street.

