Mountain Top Times' Substack

Mountain Top Times' Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Jaime Edwards's avatar
Jim Jaime Edwards
Jan 15

Unpatriotic acts, crimes and moral-ethically flawed business leaders. Each of these categories of conduct are despicable and those that conduct them need be identified, disclosed and opposed. In this application it seems the originators of the problem are Chief Executive Officer of the United States, the U.S. Congress, each State Government Executive and Senate - Assembly, Plan Administrators and many in the health care delivery part of the matrix. My experience is the problem will be recognized obtusely, no specifics, not individuals identified and the liberal media cycle will role on, planning with confidence to not fully inform the public or pursue wrongs when committed.

Reply
Share
Christina's avatar
Christina
Jan 13

Our family has been “self paying” for healthcare since around 2010, 2012, when the lowest premiums we could get for our family of 7 went up to $7000. (And we have spent far less than that on healthcare since then.)

A few years ago our CPA recommended signing up for the CA ACA to avoid the fine that was being charged if you didn’t have insurance coverage. Surprisingly we were completely subsidized for the year. We never used it, never even contacted the office we were assigned. We did not renew, but now I’m wondering if some office is still getting paid for us!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mountain Top Times · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture