Globalization was built on the financial advantages of just-in-time logistics making access to cheaper off-shore labor and commodities hyper-competitive. But the Iran War pushing crude oil prices to $180 per barrel, has exposed the existential risk for countries that are not self-sufficient.

The Iran conflict has shattered the global nations’ confidence that 8 Persian Gulf states that live in a very dangerous community could be relied upon to ship oil and gas just-in-time through the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States was largely self-sufficient in commodities when President Clinton negotiated China’s permanent entry into the World Trade Organization that slashed tariffs and non-tariff trade restrictions on China exports to the U.S. from 41% to 4%. Tariffs and non-tariff restrictions on U.S. exports to China only fell from 17% in 2000 to 9.8% by 2005.

As shown below, U.S. good-paying manufacturing jobs fell from 17.6 million in 1999 to 14.3 million in 2005 and 11.3 million in 2010, for a 36% collapse over the decade.

California as the largest manufacturing state in 1999 with 1.85 million good-paying manufacturing jobs, lost 650,000 manufacturing jobs over the decade. Rural areas with larger percentages of non-college-educated workers bore the heaviest WTO China Shock costs.

About one-third (7 million barrels) of all Middle East oil production (even after using pipelines to redirect shipments) has no alternative to running the 24-mile wide Iranian controlled Strait of Hormuz gauntlet. (below)

The same 8 Gulf nations also supply one-third of global seaborne fertilizer trade, 40 percent of the world’s helium supply (essential in making semiconductor chips), 50 to 70 percent of all sulfur (needed in mining and industrial processes), and 9% of global primary aluminum output.

Iranian fertilizer disruptions are set to drive global inflationary pressures up for “food-at-home” by another +2%. Combined with the existing food inflation of +2.4% in February, U.S. food prices are set to rise by +4.5%.

America discovered helium as a by-product of domestic natural gas drilling. The U.S. government was the dominate helium producer since 1900. But the Clinton administration privatized the activity in 1996, with much of the production being off-shored to Qatar. Biden auctioned off the Federal Helium Reserve in 2024, and the U.S. is now an importer of helium.

The U.S. was the largest aluminum producer from 1900 to 1980, when production began to be off-shored to Asia. Aluminum prices are up 8% since the Iranian conflict began, but the U.S. does not produce aluminum.

Elite economists have always scored the net impacts of the WTO China Shock as justified, because American consumers enjoyed the savings from lower cost from imports. But that rosy analysis has never included the American social outcome costs from de-industrialization that included increases reliance on government transfers, higher rates of single-parent households, and elevated “deaths of despair” in affected communities.

The Mountain Top Times believes the real motivation behind the U.S. government allowing the dumping of 41% of good-paying American manufacturing jobs as shown below, was the opportunity to triple U.S. domestic corporate profit margins from about 4.5% in 2000 to 11.2% when President Joe Biden left office in January 2025.

The Iran conflict has exposed the imbedded existential risk when globalist just-in-time supply chains fail catastrophically. As a result, the United States and many Western nations will make military-level efforts to build strategic reserves and become self-sufficient. As a result, demand for commodities will rise dramatically.

President Trump’s campaign to re-shore U.S. manufacturing will become a major issue for voters in the coming mid-term elections. Good-paying American manufacturing jobs will be great for workers. But as shown by the graph above, the end of globalism will slash U.S. corporate profitability.