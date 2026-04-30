President Trump and Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nominated Dr. Nicole B. Saphier of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for U.S. Surgeon General. The nomination followed Republican Senator Cassidy M.D. blocking a prior nominee for not supporting vaccine mandates.

Dr. Saphier’s nomination was immediately endorsed by Dr. Joseph Varon as Chief Medical Officer of the Independent Medical Alliance, America’s largest coalition of independent physicians, researchers, and clinicians. The IMA praised Dr. Saphier’s “track record of evidence-based, patient-first advocacy exactly the kind of leadership American medicine needs.”

Dr. Saphier authored the 2020 national bestseller ‘Make America Healthy Again: How Bad Behavior and Big Government Caused a Trillion-Dollar Crisis’. Launched just four months after the beginning of the Covid-19 Crisis, the book criticized the failures of American healthcare spending:

1. After seventy years of innovation, heart disease and cancer remain the top two causes of death in the United States.

2. In 1960, health care spending was 5 percent of America’s GDP; today, it is 17.5 percent.

3. The government spends over $1 trillion annually on health care.

4. Nearly one in five American deaths is associated with poor diets.

5. Simply reducing sodium intake by 1,200 mg per day could save up to $20 billion a year in medical costs.

Dr. Saphire is a radiologist and director of breast imaging at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Monmouth. In addition, she hosts the 4.9 rated ‘Wellness Unmasked IHeart Radio Podcast, and is a Fox News Channel contributor where she combines historical events, economic trends, and essential lifestyle advice, with her unique perspective and concrete solutions to address this epic challenges.

Although the focus of Health Secretary Kennedy’s “MAHA” has been on environmental toxins, agricultural chemistry, pharmaceutical regulatory capture, and the autism epidemic; Dr. Saphier’s arguments compliment that American chronic-disease costs are the principal public-health problem that the federal architecture has historically suffered a structural mismatch.

Dr. Robert Malone’s curriculum vitae states:

“Saphier was born in Phoenix in 1982 and raised in Scottsdale. Her father is an attorney; her mother is a licensed counselor who worked with children who had experienced abuse and mental illness. She did her bachelor’s at Arizona State University, then went to Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica for her MD, graduating in 2008. From there she did a five-year diagnostic-radiology residency at Maricopa Integrated Health Systems in Arizona, then a subspecialty Oncologic Imaging Fellowship at Mayo Clinic Arizona with a focus in breast imaging. She is a diplomate of the American Board of Radiology. Her current position is Director of Breast Imaging at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Monmouth, New Jersey facility, with concurrent service as Interim Director of Breast Imaging at MSK Basking Ridge. She has a substantive peer-reviewed publication record, co-author on multiple papers in the radiology and oncologic-imaging literature, including recent work on artificial-intelligence applications in breast MRI, deep-learning approaches to breast-imaging triage, and image-guided localization techniques.”

Dr. Malone lauded Saphier’s advisory-and-policy credentials as the right mix needs to have as a serious Surgeon General nominee, including serving on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Breast Cancer in Young Women, advisory member of the New Jersey Department of Health, and on the executive committees of the Radiological Society of New Jersey.

Although Dr. Saphier is a graduated from the “lower tier” Ross University Caribbean medical school, her “top-tier” accomplishments include 5-year residency, Mayo Clinic fellowship, MSK directorship, board certification, peer-reviewed publications, and the record of a serious cancer specialist.

Her personal story includes having her oldest son in high school. She kept the pregnancy and has embraced the experience publicly as her own decision to choose life rather than abortion. Dr. Saphier advocates for autonomy and personal responsibility. She is married to endovascular neurosurgeon Dr. Paul Saphier and they have three sons together.

Saphier did write a Fox News opinion piece in February 2021 supporting the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for elderly and high-risk populations, initially citing the Israeli population-protection data that claimed mRNA vaccines were 98.9 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 death among elderly populations, and made the case that prioritizing the elderly and long-term-care populations was the right epidemiological allocation.

But when the Biden White House and CDC were mandating the bivalent COVID-19 booster as the answer for healthy children ages five and older in October 2022, Dr. Saphier turned hard against the recommendation.

She went on Fox News and other media to blast the pediatric rollout as “a political stunt,” arguing that safety and benefit data did not support universal child vaccinations. Dr Saphire emphasized that 90% of children had already had COVID-19 or were already vaccinated. She argued the resulting natural herd immunity created a negative risk-benefit calculation away from further vaccinations. Top anti-vax doctors Marty Makary, Vinay Prasad, and Jay Bhattacharya later voiced the same arguments.

Dr. Saphier did advocate for the established measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR) during the February 2025 outbreak of measles in West Texas as “important and lifesaving.” But she also stated that it is acceptable for parents concerned with vaccination as a cause of autism can delay shots during ages 1-3 developmental window during which symptoms of autism would appear.

She expressed hope that the Trump administration’s MAHA movement vaccine-safety-surveillance work would “give parents the confidence they need to continue with the vaccine programs.”