Although stablecoins are only a fraction of the emerging on-blockchain economy, potential disruptive transformations of the traditional banking system to focus on tokenized deposits may soon be a $4 trillion reality.

Stablecoin hype has captured market expectations by moving more than $35 trillion on the blockchain in 2025 according to McKinsey Consulting. But 99% of that tsunami of cash was for speculative investments and trading, while only about 1%, or $380 million was for real-world payments to suppliers, sending remittances and/or funding payroll.

McKinzey cautions that with the global payments market topping $2 quadrillion in 2025, stablecoin accounted for just 0.02% real world activity.

The finding comes at a time when competition to dominate the future of stablecoin-based payments is intensifying. Traditional payment giants like Visa and Stripe are now pushing hard into stablecoins to defend their dominant share. While crypto firms like Circle and Tether pitch tokens as a way to cut transaction costs that can be as high as 2.5% and take 24 hours for fund transfers, to as little as .1% and transfer money in seconds.

The report found the three principal areas where stablecoins were used for payments in 2025; $226 billion for business-to-business (B2B) transactions; $90 billion for global payroll and remittances; and $8 billion in capital markets activity, such as automated fund settlements.

McKinsey commented: “To be clear, the fact that true stablecoin payments are much lower than routine estimates doesn’t diminish stablecoins’ long-term potential as a payment rail. Instead, it establishes a clearer baseline for assessing where the market stands and what will be required for stablecoins to scale.”

McKiney predicts tokenization of financial and real-work assets could become “killer apps” driving blockchain tokenization to grow by a factor of 80 times in private markets and reach up to almost $4 trillion in by 2030.

Major globally systemic banks are rapidly building tokenized stablecoin deposit infrastructures in expectation of eventually scaling trillions of dollars of existing institutional payments, liquidity, and treasury workflows. Over a dozen big money center institutions, including Citibank and BNY, have publicly disclosed live deployments or pilots on their proprietary platforms.

JPMorgan’s Kinexys appears to be the “bulge bank” leader with an estimated $1 trillion in tokenized deposit transfers last year. A substantial portion of that cash was internal treasury movements, intercompany payments, and institutional settlements.

CEO Jammie Diamond has highlighted that tokenized transactions are the key to maintaining their extremely lucrative cross-border payments business.

Central banks have been cautious in adopting cross-border digital currency arrangements over concerns regarding monetary sovereignty and legal-authority. Canada, France, Singapore, and Switzerland are exploring wholesale strategies, but central bank adoption could take another decade.