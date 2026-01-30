President Trump just signed the most far-reaching Memoranda since the end of World War II, that ordered withdrawal of the United States from 66 “International Organizations, Conventions, and Treaties that Are Contrary to the Interests of the United States.”

Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution outlines the President’s legislative, diplomatic, and law enforcement responsibilities. Presidents have the right to join treaties, “provided two thirds of Senators present concur.” But Trump used his undisputed powers to essentially withdraw from “The New World Order.”

Following the 1945 surrender of the Empire of Japan, the victorious United States was confronted with a war-ravaged worldwide economic collapse and Soviet Union sponsored communist aggression threatening the globe.

After 150 years of avoiding “foreign entanglements” the Truman Administration began building a huge string of Congressionally approved international organizations to rebuild the planet with the USA at the center.

When the communist Soviet Union collapsed in 1990, President H. W. Bush’s New World Order speech doubled-down on Congress erecting new layers of foreign entanglements that tended to ideologically trumpet human rights, free-trade, and the international rule of law.

All of these organizations enjoy special immunities, privileges and tax exemptions under the International Organizations Immunities Acts such as:

Immunity from suit and every form of judicial process as is enjoyed by foreign governments;

Immunity from search and seizure of property and assets, wherever located, and by whomsoever held;

Inviolability of premises and archives;

Exemption from property taxes, internal revenue taxes, communication taxes, taxes on transportation of persons or property, customs duties and taxes;

Admission of officers and employees, and their family members, without checks from customs;

Officers and employees exemptions from legal suits or any other legal action regarding activities related to work;

Employees exemptions from income tax in every nation; and

Officers and employees of international organizations, and members of their immediate families require no alien registration or fingerprinting, or registration of foreign agents;

President Trump on Wednesday dumped membership in 66 of its 141 international organizations memberships built up over the last 80 years:

A White House statement described the organizations as “a waste of taxpayer dollars” and “will end American taxpayer funding and involvement in entities that advance globalist agendas over US priorities.” The goal is to end “radical climate policies, global governance and ideological programs that conflict with US sovereignty and economic strength.”

The White House spokesman said the decision was taken because these entities “no longer serve American interests,” promote “ineffective or hostile agendas,” “a waste of taxpayer dollars,” and “advance globalist agendas over US priorities.”

European state-sponsored media were incensed that Trump dared to strip organizations that mandate woke norms such as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the International Solar Alliance, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum.

EU officials termed the retreats from global norms “regrettable and unfortunate.” Policy Director Rachel Cleetus at the Union of Concerned Scientists, that pockets $50 million a year, called the moves a “new low” for the Trump administration she refers to as “authoritarian and anti- science.”

It is unclear how much U.S. taxpayers will save annually by withdrawing from 31 UN entities and 35 non-UN bodies international organization memberships. Official 2025 funding for the International Organizations Account was $723 million, but the actual spending levels also include grant funding to not-for-profits that can run into the billions of dollars.

The defunding actions [below] capped an amazing 10 days that ranged from the rendition of the Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro, flooding the zone in Minnesota with fraud investigators, to reducing the mandatory vaccine schedule for American children by 55 doses.

(a) Non-United Nations Organizations:

(i) 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact;

(ii) Colombo Plan Council;

(iii) Commission for Environmental Cooperation;

(iv) Education Cannot Wait;

(v) European Centre of Excellence for Countering

Hybrid Threats;

(vi) Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories;

(vii) Freedom Online Coalition;

(viii) Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund;

(ix) Global Counterterrorism Forum;

(x) Global Forum on Cyber Expertise;

(xi) Global Forum on Migration and Development;

(xii) Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research;

(xiii) Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development;

(xiv) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change;

(xv) Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services;

(xvi) International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property;

(xvii) International Cotton Advisory Committee;

(xviii) International Development Law Organization;

(xix) International Energy Forum;

(xx) International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies;

(xxi) International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance;

(xxii) International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law;

(xxiii) International Lead and Zinc Study Group;

(xxiv) International Renewable Energy Agency;

(xxv) International Solar Alliance;

(xxvi) International Tropical Timber Organization;

(xxvii) International Union for Conservation of Nature;

(xxviii) Pan American Institute of Geography and History;

(xxix) Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation;

(xxx) Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combatting Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia;

(xxxi) Regional Cooperation Council;

(xxxii) Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century;

(xxxiii) Science and Technology Center in Ukraine;

(xxxiv) Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program; and

(xxxv) Venice Commission of the Council of Europe.

(b) United Nations (UN) Organizations:

(i) Department of Economic and Social Affairs;

(ii) UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) — Economic Commission for Africa;

(iii) ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean;

(iv) ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific;

(v) ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia;

(vi) International Law Commission;

(vii) International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals;

(viii) International Trade Centre;

(ix) Office of the Special Adviser on Africa;

(x) Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Children in Armed Conflict;

(xi) Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict;

(xii) Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children;

(xiii) Peacebuilding Commission;

(xiv) Peacebuilding Fund;

(xv) Permanent Forum on People of African Descent;

(xvi) UN Alliance of Civilizations;

(xvii) UN Collaborative Program on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries;

(xviii) UN Conference on Trade and Development;

(xix) UN Democracy Fund;

(xx) UN Energy;

(xxi) UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women;

(xxii) UN Framework Convention on Climate Change;

(xxiii) UN Human Settlements Program;

(xxiv) UN Institute for Training and Research;

(xxv) UN Oceans;

(xxvi) UN Population Fund;

(xxvii) UN Register of Conventional Arms;

(xxviii) UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination;

(xxix) UN System Staff College;

(xxx) UN Water; and

(xxxi) UN University.

